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Offset Reportedly Faces Casino Lawsuit as More Claims Surface

What started as a casino credit line has now turned into a legal dispute for rapper Offset. Offset is reportedly dealing with a lawsuit over a six-figure casino debt in…

Kayla Morgan
Rapper Offset poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France.
Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images

What started as a casino credit line has now turned into a legal dispute for rapper Offset.

Offset is reportedly dealing with a lawsuit over a six-figure casino debt in Detroit. According to a lawsuit reviewed by TMZ, the rapper is in a dispute with MotorCity Casino Hotel. The casino claims he opened a $100,000 credit line in March 2024 to continue gambling.

The complaint says the casino later tried to collect the money but could not reach him. It also says they attempted to withdraw the funds from his account, but the payment failed due to insufficient funds.

Because of this, the casino is now suing for breach of contract, fraud, and related claims.

Lawsuit Filed Before Shooting

The lawsuit was filed on March 30, about a week before Offset was shot outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Financial Issues Continue

This case adds to earlier financial problems for the former Migos rapper. In a past matter involving the Internal Revenue Service, he was required to pay more than $1.5 million in federal income taxes.

Additional claims have also surfaced. Former NFL player Dez Bryant said Offset contacted him hours before the shooting and still owes him $8,000.

On an episode of The Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg Show, as reported by Complex, Ebro Darden also said Offset owed him $5,000 from a Super Bowl bet. He later apologized, saying he “wasn’t in tune with what was really going on.”

Cardi B’s Comments

Cardi B has previously suggested there were financial tensions during their relationship. During an X Spaces livestream in September 2025, she spoke about issues tied to their divorce.

“Y’all wanna know the tea? The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes—even though I pay for my own—and give them one of my properties,” she said during the stream. “I’mma fight for that. This is not no love shit. I’m not gonna stop living my life.”

Shooting and Response

Offset was shot in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, April 6. Police allege that his rival, Lil Tjay, “directed members of his party to start a fight with another group of males” at the hotel.

After the incident, Offset was photographed in a wheelchair outside smoking a cigarette. He later responded on social media after being called a “rat” by Tjay, writing, “U ain't buss nun.”

The situation reflects a combination of legal challenges and personal conflicts that continue to unfold around Offset.

Offset
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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