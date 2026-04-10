Afrika Bambaataa Dies at 67, Leaving a Lasting and Complicated Legacy

Afrika Bambaataa, a trailblazing DJ and producer widely known as one of the founders of hip-hop culture, has died at 67.

The artist, born Lance Taylor, died on Thursday, April 9 in Pennsylvania, allegedly due to complications from cancer, TMZ reported.

His death was also confirmed in a statement from the Universal Zulu Nation, the international hip-hop awareness group he founded.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Afrika Bambaataa, a pioneering architect and global ambassador of Hip Hop culture,” the group said in a Facebook statement shared by his friend and member Mickey Bentson. “Revered as the Godfather of Hip Hop, Bambaataa was instrumental in organizing, shaping, and elevating the culture from its earliest days in the Bronx into a worldwide movement rooted in the principles of Peace, Unity, Love, and Having Fun.”

The statement continued, “Through his vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment, he helped transform Hip Hop into a powerful force for expression, community building, and social change,” adding that his legacy “is permanently embedded in the foundation of Hip Hop history.”

From Bronx Parties to Global Influence

Bambaataa grew up in the Bronx and gained early recognition in the 1970s by hosting parties that helped define the sound and culture of hip-hop. He later released a series of influential electro tracks in the 1980s and is widely credited as one of the originators of breakbeat DJing.

Through his work with the Universal Zulu Nation, Bambaataa helped spread hip-hop culture around the world.

A Legacy That Sparks Debate

The Hip Hop Alliance also shared a statement to social media honoring his impact while acknowledging "his legacy is complex" amid the allegations from multiple men that Bambaataa sexually abused them when they were minors. He stepped down from his leadership role in the Universal Zulu Nation in 2016 following the accusations.

“Today, we acknowledge the transition of a foundational architect of Hip Hop culture, Afrika Bambaataa,” the organization wrote. “His imprint on Hip Hop history is undeniable and will forever remain part of the culture's origin story.”

The group added, “At the same time, we recognize that his legacy is complex and has been the subject of serious conversations within our community,” noting its commitment to “truth, accountability, and the preservation of Hip Hop culture.”

Bambaataa previously denied the allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone. “I, Afrika Bambaataa, want to take this opportunity at the advice of my legal counsel to personally deny any and all allegations of any type of sexual molestation of anyone,” he said at the time. “These allegations are baseless and are a cowardly attempt to tarnish my reputation and legacy in hip-hop at this time. This negligent attack on my character will not stop me from continuing my battle and standing up against the violence in our communities, the violence in the nation and the violence worldwide.”

Legal Challenges and Ongoing Conversations

Bambaataa lost a separate civil case in 2025 after failing to appear in court in a lawsuit accusing him of child sexual abuse and trafficking, according to reporting from The Guardian. The anonymous plaintiff alleged in 2021 that the DJ and producer abused and trafficked him over a four-year period beginning in 1991, when he was 12.

The Hip Hop Alliance extended condolences “to all who were impacted by his life, his work, and his presence,” adding, “Hip Hop was built on truth, and through truth the culture continues to grow, heal, and evolve.”