Tyga Moves Into Movies With New 1989 Set Musical Drama
Tyga is stepping into a whole new spotlight, and this time it is not coming from a stage or a recording booth. He is heading to the big screen as…
Tyga is stepping into a whole new spotlight, and this time it is not coming from a stage or a recording booth. He is heading to the big screen as a lead actor in a new movie, which he also helped build from the ground up, according to Deadline.
The Film
The project is called Baby, You’re a Star, a coming-of-age musical drama set in 1989. Tyga is not only starring in it, but he also produced it and co-wrote the story with Curtis Bryant.
The film follows a young, ambitious artist trying to break out of his environment. Along the way, he deals with love, identity, and figuring out how to express himself through art.
Cast and Production
Joining Tyga in the cast are Madison Bailey (Outer Banks) and Ashton Sanders (Moonlight). The film also features Apollonia, Clifton Powell, Patrick Cage, David Alan Grier, and Mike Epps.
Production is currently underway in Portland, Oregon. The film is being directed by Arrad Rahgoshay, who is making his feature debut after years of directing music videos. Producers include Brian Sher and Eric Tomosunas, along with Tyga.
Tyga’s Career Shift
Most people know Tyga as a rapper who rose to fame in the 2010s with his hit single “Rack City,” which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went multi-platinum. His debut major label album Careless World: Rise of the Last King also landed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200.
Since then, he has released multiple albums and mixtapes, including Hotel California and The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty. His music has earned billions of streams and multiple certifications. He is represented by Independent Artist Group and Artist Collective Entertainment.
Now, he is adding film to his creative list, stepping into storytelling in a completely new way.