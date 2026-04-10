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Tyga Moves Into Movies With New 1989 Set Musical Drama

Tyga is stepping into a whole new spotlight, and this time it is not coming from a stage or a recording booth. He is heading to the big screen as…

Kayla Morgan
Tyga performs onstage during Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California.
Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve

Tyga is stepping into a whole new spotlight, and this time it is not coming from a stage or a recording booth. He is heading to the big screen as a lead actor in a new movie, which he also helped build from the ground up, according to Deadline.

The Film

The project is called Baby, You’re a Star, a coming-of-age musical drama set in 1989. Tyga is not only starring in it, but he also produced it and co-wrote the story with Curtis Bryant.

The film follows a young, ambitious artist trying to break out of his environment. Along the way, he deals with love, identity, and figuring out how to express himself through art.

Cast and Production

Joining Tyga in the cast are Madison Bailey (Outer Banks) and Ashton Sanders (Moonlight). The film also features Apollonia, Clifton Powell, Patrick Cage, David Alan Grier, and Mike Epps.

Production is currently underway in Portland, Oregon. The film is being directed by Arrad Rahgoshay, who is making his feature debut after years of directing music videos. Producers include Brian Sher and Eric Tomosunas, along with Tyga.

Tyga’s Career Shift

Most people know Tyga as a rapper who rose to fame in the 2010s with his hit single “Rack City,” which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went multi-platinum. His debut major label album Careless World: Rise of the Last King also landed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200.

Since then, he has released multiple albums and mixtapes, including Hotel California and The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty. His music has earned billions of streams and multiple certifications. He is represented by Independent Artist Group and Artist Collective Entertainment.

Now, he is adding film to his creative list, stepping into storytelling in a completely new way.

Tyga
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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