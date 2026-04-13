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DJ Khaled Releases Trailer for ‘One of Them’ With Future and Lil Baby

DJ Khaled unveiled “One of Them,” a new single with Future and Lil Baby from his upcoming album Aalam of God.  The video pulls ideas from action movies. Kid Art directed…

Briana Kelley
A split image of DJ Khaled, Future, and Lil Baby
Alexander Tamargo/Stringer via Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images / Theo Wargo via Getty Images

DJ Khaled unveiled "One of Them," a new single with Future and Lil Baby from his upcoming album Aalam of God

The video pulls ideas from action movies. Kid Art directed it, while Chariot Pictures handled production. "We not about to play with these people," Future says in the preview.

DJ Khaled tosses in one of his go-to phrases: "You played yourself."

Aalam of God will be the first album from the producer in four years, following 2022's God Did. That project came just over a year after its predecessor Khaled Khaled and brought guests like Eminem and Kanye West, who both showed up on a Dr. Dre-produced remix of Ye's Jesus Is King track "Use This Gospel."

God Did earned the producer a GRAMMY nomination. The album showed his knack for pulling together rosters of stars across the Hip-Hop world.

Future and Lil Baby have worked with the Miami-based hitmaker before. Both artists pack chart power when they collaborate, and their connection has fueled success in the genre.

The trailer leans into that bigger-than-life style tied to major releases. It mixes snippets of the track with visuals built for impact. The preview stokes anticipation without giving away too much about the song.

The rollout plants the Miami producer at the center of mainstream rap talk once again. Big names and big visuals signal another swing at a chart-ready anthem.

DJ KhaledFutureLil Baby
Briana KelleyWriter
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