Offset Rolls Onto Coachella Stage Days After Shooting

Just days after a scary moment in Florida, Offset proved he is not one to sit things out for long. The rapper returned to the spotlight with a bold and energetic performance that had fans cheering from start to finish.

Despite recovering from a bullet wound, the rapper took the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 11. And he did not hold back.

A Wheelchair Entrance, Then Up on His Feet

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, shared a video on Instagram showing his entrance in a wheelchair. He performed a set that included Migos’s “Bad and Boujee,” instantly getting the crowd hyped.

Even with his injury, he did not stay seated for long. During the performance, Offset stood up to connect with fans, showing determination and excitement.

“REAL LOVE ❤️,” he captioned his Instagram post, which included several photos of him posing at the festival and the crowd cheering.

Recovering After the Shooting

Offset is a father of six children, including three with his estranged wife, Cardi B. Just days earlier, he had been hospitalized after a shooting outside a casino in Hollywood, Florida.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital after suffering “non-life-threatening injuries” in a shooting outside Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood shortly after 7 p.m. local time on Monday, April 6.

According to multiple reports, he had been released from the hospital that Friday.

“We're incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him,” the spokesperson said.

What Happened That Night

According to the Seminole Police Department, the situation began as “an affray, or fight,” before escalating into gunfire, as reported by PEOPLE.

Lil Tjay (né Tione Jayden Merritt) was arrested in connection with the incident and booked on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was later released on bond from the Broward County Jail.

A second person detained at the scene has not been charged.

Lil Tjay's lawyer, Dawn Florio, denied the rapper's involvement in the shooting in a statement shared on Instagram, writing, “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false.”

The investigation is still ongoing as officials work to figure out exactly what happened.

Still Standing