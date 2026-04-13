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Offset Rolls Onto Coachella Stage Days After Shooting

Just days after a scary moment in Florida, Offset proved he is not one to sit things out for long. The rapper returned to the spotlight with a bold and…

Kayla Morgan
Offset wearing sunglasses during the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Just days after a scary moment in Florida, Offset proved he is not one to sit things out for long. The rapper returned to the spotlight with a bold and energetic performance that had fans cheering from start to finish.

Despite recovering from a bullet wound, the rapper took the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 11. And he did not hold back.

A Wheelchair Entrance, Then Up on His Feet

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, shared a video on Instagram showing his entrance in a wheelchair. He performed a set that included Migos’s “Bad and Boujee,” instantly getting the crowd hyped.

Even with his injury, he did not stay seated for long. During the performance, Offset stood up to connect with fans, showing determination and excitement.

“REAL LOVE ❤️,” he captioned his Instagram post, which included several photos of him posing at the festival and the crowd cheering.

Recovering After the Shooting

Offset is a father of six children, including three with his estranged wife, Cardi B. Just days earlier, he had been hospitalized after a shooting outside a casino in Hollywood, Florida.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital after suffering “non-life-threatening injuries” in a shooting outside Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood shortly after 7 p.m. local time on Monday, April 6.

According to multiple reports, he had been released from the hospital that Friday.

“We're incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him,” the spokesperson said.

What Happened That Night

According to the Seminole Police Department, the situation began as “an affray, or fight,” before escalating into gunfire, as reported by PEOPLE.

Lil Tjay (né Tione Jayden Merritt) was arrested in connection with the incident and booked on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was later released on bond from the Broward County Jail.

A second person detained at the scene has not been charged.

Lil Tjay's lawyer, Dawn Florio, denied the rapper's involvement in the shooting in a statement shared on Instagram, writing, “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false.”

The investigation is still ongoing as officials work to figure out exactly what happened.

Still Standing

From a hospital bed to a festival stage in less than a week, Offset’s quick return shows just how determined he is. And judging by the crowd’s reaction, fans were more than ready to welcome him back.

CoachellaOffset
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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