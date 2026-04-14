Chris Brown and Usher Announce R&B Tour Dates

Get ready, R&B fans. Two of the biggest names in the genre are about to share one stage, and it is shaping up to be a major event. Chris Brown and Usher are teaming up for a huge summer tour, giving fans a chance to see both stars perform live in the same night.

Tour Details and Cities

Chris Brown and Usher are hitting the road together this summer for the R&B Tour (short for the Raymond & Brown Tour). The 33-date trek is set to invade stadiums across North America, and the pair of R&B powerhouses revealed the dates on Tuesday (April 14) after first announcing the tour on April 10.

The co-headlining tour will kick off in Denver on June 26, and will make stops in Detroit, D.C., Cleveland, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami and more before wrapping up on Dec. 11 in Tampa Bay, Fla.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets will go on sale initially through a Citi pre-sale on April 21 at 12 p.m. local time, and then the R&B Tour pre-sale will follow on April 23. The general public will have its shot on April 27 at 12 p.m. local time. There are various VIP packages also available, which include premium tickets and a behind-the-scenes tour.

Get more information on tickets here.

From Trailer to Tour

The R&B Tour was first announced through a cinematic trailer starring Usher and Brown on April 10, and the dates and ticketing information followed four days later.

A Long-Awaited Team-Up

Fans have called for an Usher and Chris Brown Verzuz battle over the years, and now the R&B titans are set to share the stage together. The duo has collaborated on a handful of occasions, including on top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hits “New Flame” and “Party,” as well as the “Back to Sleep” remix.

Recent Success and New Music

Brown is coming off his fruitful Breezy Bowl XX tour last year, which raked in $295.5 million and sold just under two million tickets (1.983 million) across 49 shows (across North America and Europe), according to Billboard Boxscore.

C. Breezy will also have new music to incorporate into his setlist, with CB’s Brown album slated to arrive on May 8 ahead of the trek.

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