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Jack Harlow Reacts After Aunt Mistakes ‘SNL’ Impersonation for Him

A recent segment on Saturday Night Live led to an unexpected misunderstanding for Jack Harlow, one that reached into his own family. Although Harlow did not appear on the show,…

Kayla Morgan
Jack Harlow attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

A recent segment on Saturday Night Live led to an unexpected misunderstanding for Jack Harlow, one that reached into his own family.

Although Harlow did not appear on the show, a relative believed he had appeared to discuss his latest album, Monica.

Family Reaction

On Monday, April 13, Harlow shared on Instagram that his aunt had congratulated him for what she thought was a televised appearance.

"My aunt texted me and told me she was proud of me for going on SNL and addressing everything," Harlow wrote on his IG Story, alongside a photo of him wearing a silk bonnet on his head. "My aunt that I am related to actually thought that was me."

The SNL Sketch

The role was actually performed by Ben Marshall during Michael Che’s Weekend Update segment. Marshall appeared in an outfit similar to Harlow’s recent style, including a brown Kangol hat, a brown turtleneck, and glasses.

In the sketch, Marshall’s portrayal touched on Harlow’s evolving sound and referenced several nicknames critics have used, including Mos Def-initely Not, LL Cool Whip, D'Anglo, JÄY-ZZ Topp, Lil Wayne's World and Kan-Yay, It's Friday!

Context Around His New Sound

The segment followed a recent interview on the New York Times Popcast, where Harlow discussed his musical direction. When asked about his shift toward a sound more closely associated with Black music, he explained his perspective.

“I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music,” he said.

“I knew that there were multiple things appealing about this route, but I also came to the decision, I'm proud to say, off of what feels good in my ear," Harlow added. "I love R&B music. I love the sound of soft, intimate, melodic music. I want to be understood. I want to write melodies that invite people to sing along."

Jack HarlowSaturday Night Live
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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