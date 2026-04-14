Jack Harlow Reacts After Aunt Mistakes ‘SNL’ Impersonation for Him
A recent segment on Saturday Night Live led to an unexpected misunderstanding for Jack Harlow, one that reached into his own family. Although Harlow did not appear on the show,…
A recent segment on Saturday Night Live led to an unexpected misunderstanding for Jack Harlow, one that reached into his own family.
Although Harlow did not appear on the show, a relative believed he had appeared to discuss his latest album, Monica.
Family Reaction
On Monday, April 13, Harlow shared on Instagram that his aunt had congratulated him for what she thought was a televised appearance.
"My aunt texted me and told me she was proud of me for going on SNL and addressing everything," Harlow wrote on his IG Story, alongside a photo of him wearing a silk bonnet on his head. "My aunt that I am related to actually thought that was me."
The SNL Sketch
The role was actually performed by Ben Marshall during Michael Che’s Weekend Update segment. Marshall appeared in an outfit similar to Harlow’s recent style, including a brown Kangol hat, a brown turtleneck, and glasses.
In the sketch, Marshall’s portrayal touched on Harlow’s evolving sound and referenced several nicknames critics have used, including Mos Def-initely Not, LL Cool Whip, D'Anglo, JÄY-ZZ Topp, Lil Wayne's World and Kan-Yay, It's Friday!
Context Around His New Sound
The segment followed a recent interview on the New York Times Popcast, where Harlow discussed his musical direction. When asked about his shift toward a sound more closely associated with Black music, he explained his perspective.
“I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music,” he said.
“I knew that there were multiple things appealing about this route, but I also came to the decision, I'm proud to say, off of what feels good in my ear," Harlow added. "I love R&B music. I love the sound of soft, intimate, melodic music. I want to be understood. I want to write melodies that invite people to sing along."