HOT 96.9 is giving you the chance to lock in one of the biggest shows of the summer. We’re sending a lucky winner and a guest to see Chris Brown and Usher at Gillette Stadium on August 17. The contest is called Win Chris Brown and Usher Tickets! and getting entered is quick — just drop your information below and you’re in the running.

Winning means your plans are instantly set. You’re texting the friend who’s always down for a concert, figuring out the ride, and counting down the days. A mid-August night at Gillette Stadium brings the perfect mix of warm weather, high energy, and a crowd ready for a huge performance. The excitement starts before you even walk in — fans gathering, music playing, and that buzz building as showtime gets closer. 🎶

Once you’re inside, it’s all about the atmosphere. The lights drop, the first song hits, and the entire stadium comes alive. You’re surrounded by thousands of fans singing along, phones up, and everyone fully locked into the moment. It’s the kind of night that feels effortless — great music, great company, and a shared experience that keeps the energy high from start to finish. Winning these tickets means skipping the stress of searching for seats and going straight to enjoying the show. 🙌

HOT 96.9 is all about connecting Boston with the biggest hits and the artists behind them, and this is your chance to experience it live. Whether you’re planning a night out with friends, a summer date, or just looking for something exciting to add to your calendar, this opportunity keeps things simple. One entry could land you in the middle of a massive stadium show with unforgettable energy.

Someone is going to score these tickets, lock in their August plans, and celebrate all the way to show day. It could be you and your concert partner getting ready for a summer night that delivers.

Register To Win Below.