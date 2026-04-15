Laverne Cox Calls Keanu Reeves ‘Focused’ and ‘Intense’ During Outcome Filming

Laverne Cox is opening up about her experience working alongside Keanu Reeves on Outcome, the dark comedy now streaming on Apple TV. Cox spoke with PEOPLE at the film's world premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on April 9.

Cox plays Virginia Allen-Green, an attorney assembled as part of the crisis team surrounding Reef Hawk — a Hollywood star, played by Reeves, who embarks on a redemption tour after a blackmailer threatens to release a career-ending video. The film, directed and co-written by Jonah Hill, also stars Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, and David Spade.

Cox said she initially had reservations about signing on but came around after receiving a personal email from Hill and reading the script.

"And the script was so smart, so funny, so insightful. So insightful what Virginia gets to say — it started as a five-page monologue that she has that's some of the most prescient, smartest stuff I've gotten to say as a character on screen. And I was like, 'Okay, I have to do this,'" she added.

As for her co-star, Cox had nothing but admiration, while making clear she kept things strictly professional.

"Keanu is focused, and Keanu is intense and just dialed in every single take," Cox said. "But once his coverage is done, he just chills a bit, and he's talking more. But he's chill and really normal — as normal as you can be when you're an international superstar," she continued. "But very chill, and unassuming and almost shy, which makes you want him even more. But I was very appropriate on set — I didn't flirt."

Cox also reflected on how the film's themes resonated personally.