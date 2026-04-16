JT Teases New Single, Album, and Big Collaborations
In a recent interview with Complex, which you can watch up top, the former City Girls rapper, JT revealed that her next single is expected to drop on Friday (April…
In a recent interview with Complex, which you can watch up top, the former City Girls rapper, JT revealed that her next single is expected to drop on Friday (April 17).
New music coming fast
Along with the upcoming single, JT confirmed she’s working toward releasing a full album later this year.
While she didn’t lock in a firm release date, JT said the rollout will come this summer, noting she has “a lot going on” with several collaborations lined up.
The album will mark her first major solo body of work since her 2024 project, City Cinderella.
Stepping back, then stepping up
After that release, JT said she intentionally took a step back from music to focus on her image and brand.
“Last year I just wanted to be pretty,” she said, explaining she spent time doing magazine features, brand deals, and building the next phase of her public persona.
Now, she is shifting back into music mode.
“I’m really excited about my album,” JT told Complex.
Collaborations in the mix
She also teased a long-rumored collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, confirming that the pair has a track together, though it’s unclear which project it will land on.
JT is also gearing up for a collaboration with UK rapper Little Simz with a track titled “Game On.” JT explained that while she often leans into her usual confident style, this verse focuses on “something that’s actually going on right now.”
The collaboration came together after a mutual connection reached out on Simz’s behalf, and JT said she was immediately open to the idea. While she initially expected a more introspective record, given Simz’s catalog, JT said the final track surprised her.
“I’m like, ‘Oh, you wanna party?’” she said, adding that she still made sure to bring depth to her verse.
With a new single days away and an album expected this summer, JT’s next chapter is quickly taking shape.