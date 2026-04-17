RZA Reflects on Hall of Fame Surprise

In an interview with Rolling Stone on Wednesday, April 15, RZA shared how he learned that Wu-Tang Clan would be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The rapper and producer described a moment that was simple but meaningful.

A Simple Celebration

What began as a casual outing turned into something much bigger. RZA said a partner invited him out for a bite to eat, and his wife, Talani Rabb, joined them.

"My partner invited me to come get a bite [on Monday], and my wife [Talani Rabb] was like, 'I'm gonna go with you.' So we get there, and there's a bottle of champagne on ice. He pops the bottle, pulls the glasses, and then my wife told me," said RZA.

Later that evening, he and his wife watched both the East Coast and West Coast versions of American Idol to see the official announcement.

A Meaningful Wake-Up Call

The next morning brought a moment that stayed with him.

"Then I woke up [Tuesday] morning, and the first thing my wife said was, 'Good morning, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer,'" he recalled, adding, "The child in me feels it."

The message captured the excitement of the achievement and the personal meaning it held for him.

An Unexpected Honor

Although Wu-Tang Clan had been eligible for induction since 2018, RZA said he had not really thought about the possibility.

"This is the accolade that was unpredicted for me, especially back in my early career," he told the publication. "Being platinum, getting your little Grammy nominations or a win as a producer, all that stuff feels great. But Rock & Roll Hall of Fame wasn't tangible to me."

He also explained that even when he visited Cleveland and passed the Hall of Fame, he did not imagine hip-hop artists being included there.

"It was almost unfathomable," he said.

This Year’s Inductees

Wu-Tang Clan was one of ten first-time nominees on this year’s ballot, alongside artists such as Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, and Luther Vandross.

The 2026 inductees were announced during a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame themed episode of American Idol by Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie.

In addition to Wu-Tang Clan, this year’s performer category includes Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, and the late Luther Vandross.