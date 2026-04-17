Win Bruins Playoff Tickets

The Boston Bruins are on the hunt for the Stanley Cup and HOT 96.9 has your free Playoff hockey hookup!

That's right, we are getting you in to see Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres Thursday for all the hard-hitting Playoffs action! Listen to Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa and Leroy Wednesday morning in the 9am hour for the special cue to call. When you hear, be caller #10 to 833-973-0969 for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the game!!

The Boston Bruins will be back on Causeway Street Thursday night to face off against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 PM in Round One Game Three of the 2026 Playoffs presented by Rapid7.

Visit bostonbruins.com/playoffs secure you seat to the postseason action!