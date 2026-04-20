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Lil Wayne Speaks Out About Feeling Left Out of Big Events

Even music legends have moments where they feel left out. Lil Wayne recently opened up about exactly that, sharing how missing out on huge events has been tougher than people…

Kayla Morgan
Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Even music legends have moments where they feel left out. Lil Wayne recently opened up about exactly that, sharing how missing out on huge events has been tougher than people might expect.

On Saturday morning (April 18), about a year after not being chosen to headline Super Bowl LX in his hometown of New Orleans, the rapper posted his thoughts on X. His message was honest and a little emotional.

"It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork, I’m uninvited & uninvolved," the five-time Grammy winner wrote. "I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaintshitwithoutu."

A Familiar Feeling

This is not the first time Wayne has felt this way. When Kendrick Lamar was announced as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LIX in September 2024, Wayne admitted he was hurt by the decision.

"I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that," the 43-year-old said in an Instagram reel at the time.

Not Playing the Game

Since then, Wayne has talked about the pressure behind landing a performance at the Super Bowl and what it might require.

"To perform, it’s a bunch of things they’re going to tell you to do and not do, asses to kiss and not kiss," he told Rolling Stone last year. "If you notice, I was a part of things I’ve never been a part of. Like [Michael] Rubin’s all-white parties. I’m doing shit with Tom Brady. That was all for that."

Despite all that effort, he later confirmed he would not accept a future halftime invite.

Coachella and Beyond

As for Coachella, Wayne has only appeared once, joining G-Eazy during a 2016 set. For someone with his influence, that limited presence adds to the feeling of being overlooked.

Still, even while expressing frustration, Wayne made it clear he values his fans most. Their support, he says, is what truly lasts.

CoachellaLil Wayne
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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