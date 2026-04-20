Lil Wayne Speaks Out About Feeling Left Out of Big Events
Even music legends have moments where they feel left out. Lil Wayne recently opened up about exactly that, sharing how missing out on huge events has been tougher than people…
Even music legends have moments where they feel left out. Lil Wayne recently opened up about exactly that, sharing how missing out on huge events has been tougher than people might expect.
On Saturday morning (April 18), about a year after not being chosen to headline Super Bowl LX in his hometown of New Orleans, the rapper posted his thoughts on X. His message was honest and a little emotional.
"It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork, I’m uninvited & uninvolved," the five-time Grammy winner wrote. "I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaintshitwithoutu."
A Familiar Feeling
This is not the first time Wayne has felt this way. When Kendrick Lamar was announced as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LIX in September 2024, Wayne admitted he was hurt by the decision.
"I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that," the 43-year-old said in an Instagram reel at the time.
Not Playing the Game
Since then, Wayne has talked about the pressure behind landing a performance at the Super Bowl and what it might require.
"To perform, it’s a bunch of things they’re going to tell you to do and not do, asses to kiss and not kiss," he told Rolling Stone last year. "If you notice, I was a part of things I’ve never been a part of. Like [Michael] Rubin’s all-white parties. I’m doing shit with Tom Brady. That was all for that."
Despite all that effort, he later confirmed he would not accept a future halftime invite.
Coachella and Beyond
As for Coachella, Wayne has only appeared once, joining G-Eazy during a 2016 set. For someone with his influence, that limited presence adds to the feeling of being overlooked.
Still, even while expressing frustration, Wayne made it clear he values his fans most. Their support, he says, is what truly lasts.