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Pharrell Williams’ Life Story Arrives on Netflix in LEGO Documentary Form

Pharrell Williams’ life now streams on Netflix. Piece by Piece tells his story through animated LEGO bricks. The film runs 93 minutes and requires a paid subscription. Morgan Neville directed…

Briana Kelley
Pharrell Williams performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Pharrell Williams' life now streams on Netflix. Piece by Piece tells his story through animated LEGO bricks. The film runs 93 minutes and requires a paid subscription.

Morgan Neville directed and co-wrote it. The Lego Group, Tremolo Productions, and Williams' I Am Other produced it together.

Williams opens the film talking with Neville. He wanted his story built like a LEGO set, one "piece by piece." This idea drives the whole structure and gives the movie its name.

The story starts in Virginia Beach. Williams grew up in the Atlantis housing projects with his parents, Carolyn and Pharaoh. He has synaesthesia — a condition that makes him see colors when he hears sounds. Stevie Wonder inspired him as a kid.

The movie follows his musical journey, from forming The Neptunes with schoolmate Chad Hugo to collaborations with artists like Missy Elliott, Pusha T, and Timbaland. Later parts cover his biggest songs — "Happy" and "Get Lucky" — both as producer and performer.

Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, and Busta Rhymes show up as LEGO characters. They provide voices and recall key records and studio sessions.

"Brickfilm" is the term they use for this animation technique. It replaces interview footage and old video clips. This is the sixth LEGO film, but the first with Universal Pictures.

Netflix will stream it for a limited time in the United States. This continues the partnership between LEGO-branded projects and major streaming platforms.

Pharrell WilliamsStevie Wonder
Briana KelleyWriter
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