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Rihanna Debuts 9-in-1 Hair Treatment Oil Through Fenty Hair Line

Rihanna dropped The Flashy One on April 19. It’s a 9-in-1 treatment oil for her Fenty Hair line. You can grab it on the company’s website or at Sephora. The…

Briana Kelley
Rihanna attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Rihanna dropped The Flashy One on April 19. It's a 9-in-1 treatment oil for her Fenty Hair line. You can grab it on the company's website or at Sephora.

The singer broke the news on social media with a video showing her applying the oil to her hair. "i know yall see diz shineeeee," she wrote in the post, which shows off how the product makes hair gleam.

The Flashy One adds to what Fenty Hair already sells. This formula does nine things at once, including moisturizing, instantly adding shine, smoothing frizz for up to 72 hours, sealing split ends, reducing breakage, repairing and protecting from damage, providing up to 450°F of heat protection, improving elasticity, and nourishing.

The 38-year-old started Fenty Hair last year, jumping into a space where other famous singers already compete. Beyoncé has Cécred. Cardi B created Grow-Good.

Beyoncé's Cécred was named the 2025 Most Powerful Beauty Brand. The line moves one Restoring Edge Drop every 16 seconds. Cardi B's Grow-Good disappeared from shelves in under an hour when it launched in April 2026.

This post is her first since a shooting incident led to an arrest. She kept attention on the new product instead of talking about what happened to her.

This treatment promises the glossy finish that people want with the Fenty brand. She has already made a name for herself in the beauty industry with makeup, fragrance, and skincare. 

To purchase the new product, visit Sephora stores or go to the official Fenty Hair website

BeyonceFentyRihanna
Briana KelleyWriter
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