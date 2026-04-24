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Brian McKnight Files Lawsuit Over Family Claims After Son’s Death

What started as a painful family loss has now turned into a legal battle. R&B singer Brian McKnight is taking his fight to court, saying stories about how he treated…

Kayla Morgan
Singer Brian McKnight performs onstage
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

What started as a painful family loss has now turned into a legal battle. R&B singer Brian McKnight is taking his fight to court, saying stories about how he treated his late son are simply not true.

According to PEOPLE, McKnight has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Julie McKnight, his son Brian McKnight Jr., and several media figures. He claims they used the death of his son Niko to push what he calls a false and damaging narrative about him as a father.

The Heart of the Dispute

At the center of the lawsuit are claims about McKnight’s relationship with his son Niko, who died of cancer in May 2025 at age 32. According to court documents, Julie and Brian Jr. said McKnight failed to tell his son he loved him before he passed away.

“Defendant Julie McKnight… asserted that their son repeatedly told Plaintiff ‘I love you' during the call while Plaintiff refused to reciprocate, thereby portraying Plaintiff as emotionally cruel and indifferent toward his terminally ill son,” the filing says.

McKnight strongly denies this version of events. He says he respected Julie’s wishes not to contact Niko directly and disputes the idea that he was distant or uncaring.

Julie McKnight Responds

Julie is pushing back. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, her spokesperson called the accusations "completely unfounded."

"I look forward to my day in court, where I will have the opportunity to fully address these allegations," Julie said. "I sincerely thank all of my supporters for their continued prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support during this time.

Interviews and Media Attention

The lawsuit also names media personalities Marc Lamont Hill and Tasha K, along with the New York Post. McKnight claims interviews and coverage helped spread what he calls false accusations.

He says one interview included claims that he “refused to communicate with his son during his final illness, refused to tell him that he loved him before his death, and emotionally abandoned him during his final days — accusations that portrayed Plaintiff as a father who withheld love and compassion from his dying child.”

McKnight described that allegation as the “most emotionally charged, damning and false accusation,” and argued that the interview was monetized online.

A Longer History of Tension

According to the lawsuit, as reported by PEOPLE, tensions in the family go back years. McKnight says problems escalated in 2019 after an Instagram post by Brian Jr. suggested he was an absent father.

He also points to a memoir written by Julie that portrayed him as “an abusive husband and neglectful father.” He claims these stories built a damaging narrative that affected both his career and personal life.

What McKnight Is Seeking

McKnight, known for hits like “Back at One,” is suing for defamation, emotional distress, and other claims. He also accuses Julie of breaking a past agreement that barred both of them from speaking negatively about each other.

He says the situation has caused “tangible financial loss” and harm to his reputation. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

For now, the case sets up a serious courtroom clash over truth, memory, and how a family story gets told.

Brian McKnight
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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