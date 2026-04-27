Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ Marks 10 Years Since Release as Cultural Touchstone

Beyoncé released her sixth studio album Lemonade a decade ago on April 23, 2016. Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records distributed the project. The 12-track record shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold more copies than any other album that year across the globe.

HBO premiered the visual album without any advance notice. An hour-long film accompanied the music. Tidal picked up streaming rights after the broadcast ended. Every single track landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — a first for any woman in music history.

"Formation" and "Hold Up" both cracked the Top 15. The album also claimed the top spot on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Guest artists included Jack White, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and James Blake. Genres shifted from rock to country, R&B to gospel, and hip-hop throughout. Filming took place in Louisiana with appearances by Serena Williams, Zendaya, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles.

"We have to remember that before Beyoncé, albums used to come out on Tuesdays," said Kinitra D. Brooks, according to USA TODAY. "Beyoncé really came forward with Lemonade, dropping an album when it's done and when she's ready for it to be heard."

Love, betrayal, and Black identity ran through the entire work. Many believed the lyrics confirmed marriage troubles between Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z. Sybrina Fulton, Lezley McSpadden, and Gwen Carr — mothers who lost sons Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and Eric Garner — appeared in the film. Their presence connected the album to police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Lemonade was really the start of Beyoncé doing these meditations on genre, these meditations on the complexities of Blackness in America," said Brooks, per USA TODAY. "And it opened her up for a more complex reading of her and her work."

Nine nominations came at the 59th annual Grammy Awards. Lemonade won Best Urban Contemporary Album. "Formation" took home Best Music Video. But Adele's 25 beat out Lemonade for Album of the Year — a choice that ignited fierce arguments about racial bias within the Recording Academy.

"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled, and I'm very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé," said Adele during her acceptance speech, according to The Mirror. "And this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental."

Rolling Stone crowned the album as the No. 1 record of the 21st century. Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, The Guardian, and Complex all declared it the year's best. A Peabody Award recognized the visual component.