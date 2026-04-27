This Day in Hip-Hop & R&B History: April 27

April 27 in the world of Hip Hop and R&B, connected decades of chart success, cultural influence, live performance milestones, and even a few famous birthdays. While it may not be a day overloaded with headline-grabbing releases, the date highlights pivotal moments—from the CD era's commercial dominance to the rise of streaming and global touring. April 27 reveals how each generation builds on the last, shaping the sound and direction of the culture, especially on the Hip Hop and R&B scene.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several top chart achievements and album releases on April 27 highlight defining commercial moments featuring new-to-the-scene artists.

1985: "Rhythm of the Night" became a shoo-in for the summer dance scene as the DeBarge song hit No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart, becoming one of the decade's biggest crossover hits.

"Rhythm of the Night" became a shoo-in for the summer dance scene as the DeBarge song hit No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart, becoming one of the decade's biggest crossover hits. 1999: Ryde or Die Vol. 1 introduced the Ruff Ryders collective—featuring DMX, Eve, and The LOX—debuting at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Ryde or Die Vol. 1 introduced the Ruff Ryders collective—featuring DMX, Eve, and The LOX—debuting at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2004: D12 World by D12 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

D12 World by D12 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. 2018: Beerbongs & Bentleys by Post Malone broke first-day streaming records.

Cultural Milestones

April 27 also hosts some notable birthdays that helped shape Hip Hop and R&B identity.

1959: Sheena Easton was born and worked with Prince to help connect pop and R&B.

Sheena Easton was born and worked with Prince to help connect pop and R&B. 1988: Lizzo represents a modern shift in Hip Hop and R&B toward genre-blending and identity-driven performance.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A number of important releases and standout recordings tied to April 27 helped define both classic and modern eras.

1999: Big Pun's Capital Punishment became the first solo Latin Hip Hop album to go platinum.

Big Pun's Capital Punishment became the first solo Latin Hip Hop album to go platinum. 2008: Mary J. Blige took the stage in Chicago with a set that spanned her Hip Hop soul catalog.

Mary J. Blige took the stage in Chicago with a set that spanned her Hip Hop soul catalog. 2016: Rihanna's Anti World Tour came to Salt Lake City and it showed a more experimental side of R&B.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and Problems in the Industry, April 27, also shows how Hip Hop and R&B music is made, sold, and listened to in new ways.

1999: Leaks on the Internet messed up the release of Mobb Deep's Murda Muzik. This was the start of problems in the digital age.

Leaks on the Internet messed up the release of Mobb Deep's Murda Muzik. This was the start of problems in the digital age. 2009: Deeper Than Rap by Rick Ross hit No. 1 within its first week and reflected the rise of image-driven marketing and luxury branding in Hip Hop.