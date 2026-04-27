Win Tickets To Logic & G-Eazy

Hot 96.9 is hooking you up with a night you’ll be talking about long after the last song fades out. We’re sending you and a friend to see Logic & G-Eazy live at Leader Bank Pavilion on September 29th—and yes, this is your chance to be there.

The lights hit the stage, the crowd’s on its feet, and the energy is nonstop from the first beat to the final encore. You’re right in the middle of it, surrounded by fans who know every word, every hook, every moment. It’s the kind of night that turns into group chats blowing up, videos you’ll rewatch all week, and memories that stick.

Whether you're rolling in with your best friend, your partner, or your concert crew, this is the kind of experience that hits different live. Waterfront views, a perfect late-September night in Boston, and two of the biggest names delivering back-to-back performances—it doesn’t get much better.

Winning is simple. No tricks, no hoops—just your shot to be there when it all goes down.

Win Tickets To See Logic & G-Eazy with Hot 96.9.