New York Man Pleads Guilty in Jam Master Jay Murder

More than 20 years after a hip-hop legend was killed, the story is still unfolding. A New York man has now admitted he played a part in the death of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay, a crime that shocked fans and remained unsolved for years.

Guilty Plea in Federal Court

According to the Associated Press, Jay Bryant, 52, pleaded guilty on Monday, April 27, in federal court in Brooklyn. He admitted he helped in the Oct. 30, 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay.

Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason "Jay" Mizell, was shot in the head at his Queens recording studio while playing video games. He was 37 years old.

During the hearing, Bryant acknowledged what he knew at the time.

“I knew a gun was going to be used to shoot Jason Mizell,” Bryant said during the hearing, the Associated Press reported. “I knew that what I was doing was wrong and a crime.”

Possible Sentence

Bryant now faces serious prison time. He could receive at least 15 years and up to 20 years behind bars. A sentencing date has not been announced yet.

What Investigators Say Happened

Prosecutors say the killing was tied to a drug deal gone wrong. According to their case, Mizell had obtained about 10 kilos of cocaine in August 2002. The plan was to sell it in Maryland with help from his godson, Karl Jordan, Jr., and friend Ronald Washington.

But something changed. Prosecutors say a dispute led Mizell to cut Jordan and Washington out of a $200,000 deal.

“Following this betrayal, Washington and Jordan continued in the larger narcotics conspiracy until they ultimately cut out Jason Mizell by murdering him on October 30, 2002,” per the press release.

Authorities say Bryant helped the shooters get inside the building without being noticed. He allegedly opened a locked fire escape door so they could enter.

Once inside, prosecutors say the two men were armed. Washington reportedly threatened a person in the studio, while Jordan shot Mizell at close range. Another person in the room was also hit in the leg.

Where the Case Stands Now

Karl Jordan, Jr. and Ronald Washington were both found guilty of the murder by a federal jury in Brooklyn in February 2024.

However, in December, a judge overturned Jordan’s conviction. The judge agreed with defense lawyers that prosecutors did not prove the killing was connected to drugs. Federal prosecutors have said they plan to appeal.