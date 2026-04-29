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Chris Brown’s Dog Attack Case Sparks Fight Over Past Allegations

It is shaping up to be more than just a courtroom showdown. The case involving Chris Brown and his former housekeeper is now raising questions about his past, and both…

Kayla Morgan
R&amp;B singer Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court on July 11, 2025 in London, England. The R&amp;B singer is facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after he allegedly attacked music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle at a London nightclub in 2023. Brown and his co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, pled not guilty at a hearing in June.
Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

It is shaping up to be more than just a courtroom showdown. The case involving Chris Brown and his former housekeeper is now raising questions about his past, and both sides are digging in.

A Dispute Over What the Jury Should Hear

According to TMZ, Maria Avila, who is suing Brown, is pushing back against his effort to block any mention of his past legal issues. She wants the court to allow discussion of previous allegations, including the 2009 case involving Rihanna.

Court documents say Avila believes that history could matter. She argues it may help show a pattern or affect how believable Brown is during the trial. She is seeking $90 million in damages.

Brown, however, strongly disagrees. His legal team says bringing up past incidents would be unfair and unrelated to what happened in this case. His lawyer stated that any talk of domestic violence, "particularly those that occurred more than a decade ago and bear no connection to the subject incident, is improper, irrelevant, and unduly prejudicial."

What Happened in 2020

The lawsuit centers on an incident from December 12, 2020. Avila says she was attacked by a large dog while taking out the trash at Brown’s Los Angeles home.

She claims the injuries were severe. According to her lawsuit, she needed emergency surgery and now deals with lasting damage. Some of what she alleges includes disfigurement, nerve damage, and partial blindness.

Avila also alleges that Brown came outside during the attack, stood over her while talking on the phone, and then walked away while she was bleeding.

Two Very Different Stories

Brown’s version of events is very different. He denies any wrongdoing and says Avila provoked the dog.

In his deposition, he claimed he did not see blood or hear her scream. He said he checked on her briefly before taking action to secure the dogs and call for help. “I didn’t touch her. I bent down and I looked, I was making sure she was breathing. And then from there, I ran and put the dogs away and yelled and told the security guard to come over,” Brown testified.

What Comes Next

Now, the judge must decide what the jury will be allowed to hear. That decision could shape how the entire case unfolds, especially when it comes to how each side builds its argument.

For now, both sides are standing firm, and the trial is expected to bring even more details into the spotlight.

Chris Brown
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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