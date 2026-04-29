Meek Mill Claims Record Labels Sabotaged Career After Independent Move

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is publicly alleging that his decision to go independent has triggered behind-the-scenes efforts to undermine his career, including claims that an unidentified label has discouraged industry figures from playing his music or booking him for shows.

In a series of posts to X, the rapper alleged that his move to independence has been met with efforts to limit his visibility in the industry. He cited a reported 60% drop in streaming numbers following recent releases as potential evidence of coordinated interference.

"When I went independent, they tried to kill my name ... I did a report of my streaming like when Cybertruck and 5am in Philly dropped ... everything dropped 60% and I'm hearing a label telling people not to play my music or book my because I went Indy???? This better not be true!" he posted to X.

Meek did not identify the label by name, pointing to a noticeable dip in streaming numbers and fewer booking inquiries as reasons for his concern, suggesting the downturn may not have been organic.

The rapper also tied the allegations to his broader advocacy work, expressing frustration that financial motives may be overshadowing his criminal justice reform efforts.

"They let these companies put campaigns on me over money while I got reform uplifting my people," he wrote. "I did that because it was real … it kinda killed my spirit."

Despite the streaming concerns, Meek pointed to strong live ticket sales as evidence that his fan base remains intact, highlighting sold-out performances at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Madison Square Garden, as well as packed venues across the Northeast.

"Think about it… I didn't have my own show in NYC in years, and I sold out the Barclays… and Meek and Friends sold out the Garden," he noted, questioning the disconnect between his live success and what he perceives as obstacles elsewhere.

No verifiable evidence of coordinated industry interference has been presented publicly. While Meek has previously spoken out about feeling targeted by larger industry forces, he has not named a specific label in his current allegations.