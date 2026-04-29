Omarion Reimagines Pharrell’s ‘Beautiful’ on New Track ‘The One’
Omarion has released his new single “The One” in partnership with Create Music Group, introducing the lead track from his upcoming album O2. The release comes as he finishes a…
Omarion has released his new single “The One” in partnership with Create Music Group, introducing the lead track from his upcoming album O2. The release comes as he finishes a demanding tour schedule, marking a transition into his next phase.
Building on a Recognizable Sound
Produced by Pharrell Williams, the track reworks the melodic base of “Beautiful” into a more upbeat R&B record. The focus stays on themes of clarity in relationships and emotional connection.
Omarion’s vocal style remains steady and controlled, while the production updates the sound to fit a current audience. The result connects past influence with a more modern approach.
A Video With a Broad Scope
The music video, directed by Anthony Kimata, was filmed across Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City. It highlights regional dance styles and street culture in each location.
A voiceover cameo from Jess Hilarious is included, along with appearances from Omarion’s children, Megaa and A’mei. The video ends with a choreographed line dance intended for social media use.
Acknowledging the Influence
Omarion addressed the track’s foundation directly. “Shout out to the legends Pharrell and Snoop Dogg for clearing the path,” he said in a statement, according to You Know I Got Soul, adding that the goal of “The One” is to “bring us all together.”
Tour Wrap-Up and Reception
The single follows the conclusion of the 2026 The Boys 4 Life Tour, which featured B2K and Bow Wow. The tour emphasized early 2000s R&B and drew strong attendance in cities such as Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.
Critical response noted consistent crowd engagement and strong stage chemistry in several performances, though some reviews described parts of the show as uneven. A scheduled stop in Pittsburgh was canceled due to low ticket sales, and Jeremih exited the tour earlier because of health concerns.
With the tour complete, “The One” serves as a transition into Omarion’s next project while maintaining ties to his musical influences.