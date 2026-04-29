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Omarion Reimagines Pharrell’s ‘Beautiful’ on New Track ‘The One’

Omarion has released his new single “The One” in partnership with Create Music Group, introducing the lead track from his upcoming album O2. The release comes as he finishes a…

Kayla Morgan
Omarion attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Omarion has released his new single “The One” in partnership with Create Music Group, introducing the lead track from his upcoming album O2. The release comes as he finishes a demanding tour schedule, marking a transition into his next phase.

Building on a Recognizable Sound

Produced by Pharrell Williams, the track reworks the melodic base of “Beautiful” into a more upbeat R&B record. The focus stays on themes of clarity in relationships and emotional connection.

Omarion’s vocal style remains steady and controlled, while the production updates the sound to fit a current audience. The result connects past influence with a more modern approach.

A Video With a Broad Scope

The music video, directed by Anthony Kimata, was filmed across Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City. It highlights regional dance styles and street culture in each location.

A voiceover cameo from Jess Hilarious is included, along with appearances from Omarion’s children, Megaa and A’mei. The video ends with a choreographed line dance intended for social media use.

Acknowledging the Influence

Omarion addressed the track’s foundation directly. “Shout out to the legends Pharrell and Snoop Dogg for clearing the path,” he said in a statement, according to You Know I Got Soul, adding that the goal of “The One” is to “bring us all together.”

Tour Wrap-Up and Reception

The single follows the conclusion of the 2026 The Boys 4 Life Tour, which featured B2K and Bow Wow. The tour emphasized early 2000s R&B and drew strong attendance in cities such as Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.

Critical response noted consistent crowd engagement and strong stage chemistry in several performances, though some reviews described parts of the show as uneven. A scheduled stop in Pittsburgh was canceled due to low ticket sales, and Jeremih exited the tour earlier because of health concerns.

With the tour complete, “The One” serves as a transition into Omarion’s next project while maintaining ties to his musical influences.

OmarionPharrell
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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