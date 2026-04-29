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Win Bruins Playoff Tickets

Sponsored by the Boston Bruins

HOT 96.9
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HOT 96.9 is your hook-up to the hottest tickets!

That's right, we are getting you in to see Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres Friday night for all the hard-hitting Playoffs action!

Listen to Ramiro, Pebbles, Melissa and Leroy Friday morning in the 9am hour for the special cue to call. When you hear, be caller #10 to 833-973-0969 for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the game!!

Come cheer on the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Playoffs presented by Rapid7. Tickets are on sale now - bring your family and friends to TD Garden and be part of the electric postseason atmosphere. Visit bostonbruins.com/playoffs secure you seat to the postseason action!

Bruins vs. Sabres in Playoff action. May 1st at 7:30 PM. TD Garden. Be part of it.

boston bruinsTD Garden
HOT 96.9Writer
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