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Jack Harlow Calls Ice Spice ‘Truly Iconic’

Jack Harlow is showing major love to Ice Spice, spotlighting the Bronx rapper as one of the defining artists of this era. The Louisville rapper took to Instagram Stories to…

Kayla Morgan
Jack Harlow attends the Dries Van Noten Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2026 in Paris, France.// Ice Spice attends "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" New York Special Screening at the Paramount Pictures Screening Room on December 17, 2025, in New York, New York.
Photo by Aurore Marechal/Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Jack Harlow is showing major love to Ice Spice, spotlighting the Bronx rapper as one of the defining artists of this era.

The Louisville rapper took to Instagram Stories to share a recent photo of Ice Spice, pairing it with a caption that left little room for interpretation about how highly he regards her.

"This woman is truly iconic," Harlow wrote. "One of my favorite artists to come out this decade."

While the two have shared space in the industry over the past few years, Harlow's public praise adds to the growing recognition Ice Spice has received since her breakout run.

Drake’s Influence on Harlow

Beyond praising Ice Spice, Harlow has also been vocal about artists who have influenced his own approach, particularly Drake. In a recent interview, he pointed to Drake's 2015 project If You're Reading This It's Too Late as a defining moment for him as a listener, recalling how it shifted his perspective on who the best rapper in the game was at the time.

Harlow later collaborated with Drake on "Churchill Downs," describing the experience as eye-opening. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he praised Drake's creative process, noting his ability to record without relying on heavy editing and his instinct for stripping songs down to their essentials.

Looking Ahead

Harlow also highlighted Drake's continued growth as an MC, pointing to his evolving flows and technical skill as reasons he remains at the top of the genre. With Drake preparing to release his upcoming album Iceman on May 15, Harlow said he's looking forward to hearing what comes next.

Ice SpiceJack Harlow
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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