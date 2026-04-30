Jack Harlow Calls Ice Spice ‘Truly Iconic’
Jack Harlow is showing major love to Ice Spice, spotlighting the Bronx rapper as one of the defining artists of this era. The Louisville rapper took to Instagram Stories to…
Jack Harlow is showing major love to Ice Spice, spotlighting the Bronx rapper as one of the defining artists of this era.
The Louisville rapper took to Instagram Stories to share a recent photo of Ice Spice, pairing it with a caption that left little room for interpretation about how highly he regards her.
"This woman is truly iconic," Harlow wrote. "One of my favorite artists to come out this decade."
While the two have shared space in the industry over the past few years, Harlow's public praise adds to the growing recognition Ice Spice has received since her breakout run.
Drake’s Influence on Harlow
Beyond praising Ice Spice, Harlow has also been vocal about artists who have influenced his own approach, particularly Drake. In a recent interview, he pointed to Drake's 2015 project If You're Reading This It's Too Late as a defining moment for him as a listener, recalling how it shifted his perspective on who the best rapper in the game was at the time.
Harlow later collaborated with Drake on "Churchill Downs," describing the experience as eye-opening. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he praised Drake's creative process, noting his ability to record without relying on heavy editing and his instinct for stripping songs down to their essentials.
Looking Ahead
Harlow also highlighted Drake's continued growth as an MC, pointing to his evolving flows and technical skill as reasons he remains at the top of the genre. With Drake preparing to release his upcoming album Iceman on May 15, Harlow said he's looking forward to hearing what comes next.