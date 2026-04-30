Summer Of Live – Pick Your Ticket

It's the Summer Of Live, presented by Live Nation - a celebration of live music, kicking off with a week of $30 tickets to select shows coming to the Xfinity Center, House of Blues, MGM Music Hall, Fenway Park and Leader Bank Pavilion!

From April 29th - May 5th, fans can purchase $30 tickets to see their favorite artists coming to the Boston area, you can check out all the show coming HERE.

There are some great country shows on the list and HOT 96.9 wants to get you in for free! Just enter below and tell us which show you'd like to go to, you can chose from -

Ne-Yo & Akon

Kid Cudi

TLC

Khalid

Jack Harlow

French Montana