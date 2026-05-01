ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fugees’ Pras Michel Begins Sentence, Plans to Keep Fighting Case

Pras Michel, a member of Fugees, has begun serving his 14-year federal prison sentence. According to Rolling Stone, he turned himself in on Thursday at a federal correctional facility in…

Kayla Morgan
Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at U.S. District Court on April 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy.
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Pras Michel, a member of Fugees, has begun serving his 14-year federal prison sentence. According to Rolling Stone, he turned himself in on Thursday at a federal correctional facility in Safford, Arizona. His legal team is continuing efforts to overturn his 2023 conviction.

Statement From His Team

Pras’ spokesperson, Erica Dumas, shared a statement with Complex following the development.

“Today is a painful day for Pras, for his family, and for everyone who believes in a fair system of justice,” Dumas said. “Pras honors the legal process as he reports to begin his sentence. The FARA-related charges that led to his conviction are being vigorously contested on appeal, and his legal team believes the record will show that his rights were violated and the truth was obscured. This chapter is difficult but it is not his final one.”

Details of the Case

Michel was convicted on multiple counts related to an international conspiracy involving illegal lobbying, campaign finance violations, and money laundering. Prosecutors argued that he participated in a scheme to direct foreign funds into U.S. politics and influence government officials without registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

In April 2023, he was found guilty on 10 criminal counts, including witness tampering and failing to register as a foreign agent. Prosecutors said he received $100 million from Malaysian financier Jho Low to carry out an undisclosed lobbying campaign tied to the 1MDB scandal. The effort was aimed at influencing both the Obama and Trump administrations.

Authorities alleged the campaign sought to shape U.S. policy and halt investigations into Low.

Sentencing and Next Steps

Michel was sentenced to 14 years in prison on November 20, and a judge ordered him to forfeit $64 million to the U.S. government. He was instructed to surrender and begin serving his sentence on January 27, 2026.

Following his conviction, Michel requested a retrial, citing ineffective legal counsel and concerns about the use of AI during his defense. The request was denied.

He is now in custody as the appeals process moves forward.

Fugeespras
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends/speaks during CinemaCon 2026 - Paramount Pictures invites you to an exclusive presentation highlighting its upcoming slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United on April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music50 Cent Hit With New Lawsuit From Former StafferKayla Morgan
A split image of DaBaby on the left, Drake in the middle, and Kendrick Lamar on the right.
MusicDaBaby Claims He Surpasses Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole in Rap SkillJennifer Eggleston
Trick Daddy poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTrick Daddy Says Polo Told Him to Stop Saying Their NameKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect