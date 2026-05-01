Fugees’ Pras Michel Begins Sentence, Plans to Keep Fighting Case
Pras Michel, a member of Fugees, has begun serving his 14-year federal prison sentence. According to Rolling Stone, he turned himself in on Thursday at a federal correctional facility in…
Pras Michel, a member of Fugees, has begun serving his 14-year federal prison sentence. According to Rolling Stone, he turned himself in on Thursday at a federal correctional facility in Safford, Arizona. His legal team is continuing efforts to overturn his 2023 conviction.
Statement From His Team
Pras’ spokesperson, Erica Dumas, shared a statement with Complex following the development.
“Today is a painful day for Pras, for his family, and for everyone who believes in a fair system of justice,” Dumas said. “Pras honors the legal process as he reports to begin his sentence. The FARA-related charges that led to his conviction are being vigorously contested on appeal, and his legal team believes the record will show that his rights were violated and the truth was obscured. This chapter is difficult but it is not his final one.”
Details of the Case
Michel was convicted on multiple counts related to an international conspiracy involving illegal lobbying, campaign finance violations, and money laundering. Prosecutors argued that he participated in a scheme to direct foreign funds into U.S. politics and influence government officials without registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
In April 2023, he was found guilty on 10 criminal counts, including witness tampering and failing to register as a foreign agent. Prosecutors said he received $100 million from Malaysian financier Jho Low to carry out an undisclosed lobbying campaign tied to the 1MDB scandal. The effort was aimed at influencing both the Obama and Trump administrations.
Authorities alleged the campaign sought to shape U.S. policy and halt investigations into Low.
Sentencing and Next Steps
Michel was sentenced to 14 years in prison on November 20, and a judge ordered him to forfeit $64 million to the U.S. government. He was instructed to surrender and begin serving his sentence on January 27, 2026.
Following his conviction, Michel requested a retrial, citing ineffective legal counsel and concerns about the use of AI during his defense. The request was denied.
He is now in custody as the appeals process moves forward.