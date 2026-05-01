ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Trick Daddy Says Polo Told Him to Stop Saying Their Name

Back in the day, repping your favorite brand in songs could feel like free promotion. For Trick Daddy, it was more than that. It was part of his identity. But…

Kayla Morgan
Trick Daddy poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Back in the day, repping your favorite brand in songs could feel like free promotion. For Trick Daddy, it was more than that. It was part of his identity. But what started as love for Polo turned into a story he still talks about today.

From Fan to Frontline Promoter

Early in his career, the rapper was known for rocking Polo and name-dropping it in his music. On "Nann Na," a standout from his 1998 album www.thug.com, he raps: "You don’t known nann na / That wear mo’ Polo s--- than me."

At the time, Polo Ralph Lauren was a major part of his image, especially in the South where he says his influence helped boost its popularity.

The Request That Changed Everything

As his fame grew, Trick Daddy wanted a closer connection with the brand. He did not ask for a deal. He just wanted access to more gear.

"I had one of my A&RS as well as one of my publicists reach out to Polo because I had been saying Polo on the record," he shared in an interview with The Art of Dialogue. "And I know Polo spiked in the South, because if I did a concert, everybody would be rocking Polo."

He noticed the brand stocked different items in different parts of the country, so he hoped to get a catalog and some exclusive pieces sent his way.

Polo’s Surprising Response

Instead, the reply caught him off guard.

"They told me, 'No , thank you. We’d appreciate it if you won’t even mention our name again in your songs,'" he laughed. "So I wrote another and said: 'I used to be a Polo kid and then I thought about all the other stupid s--- that I did.'"

Switching Styles

After that, his relationship with the brand changed. On his 2002 track "Let Me Ride," featuring Rick Ross, he reflects on moving on: "I used to sport it talk about it / That’s the reason why shorty went in the hood and bought it."

He later explained, "I started wearing Iceberg… It was over for me with Polo."

Still Feeling a Way About It

Even now, Trick Daddy says the moment stuck with him.

"I buy a few pieces here and there, because I know it was nothing personal. It was a bad decision that one of their reps made, and they disrespect the king of Polo. But it’s cool. I made them some muthaf-----' money, and they owe me an apology. And they need to send me free Polo, Ralph Lauren, Golf, Jean, and Sport for the rest of my life, 'cause I’m the reason why your s--- spike in South Florida and the rest of the South."

He made it clear he was not chasing a brand deal at all.

"I wasn’t trying to get a deal," he shared. "I just wanted a catalog. … They broke my heart."

Fashiontrick daddy
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends/speaks during CinemaCon 2026 - Paramount Pictures invites you to an exclusive presentation highlighting its upcoming slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United on April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music50 Cent Hit With New Lawsuit From Former StafferKayla Morgan
A split image of DaBaby on the left, Drake in the middle, and Kendrick Lamar on the right.
MusicDaBaby Claims He Surpasses Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole in Rap SkillJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Kim Cudi and Kanye West
MusicKid Cudi Dedicates Kids See Ghosts Track to Ye at Phoenix Tour OpenerJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect