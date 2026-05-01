Trick Daddy Says Polo Told Him to Stop Saying Their Name

Back in the day, repping your favorite brand in songs could feel like free promotion. For Trick Daddy, it was more than that. It was part of his identity. But what started as love for Polo turned into a story he still talks about today.

From Fan to Frontline Promoter

Early in his career, the rapper was known for rocking Polo and name-dropping it in his music. On "Nann Na," a standout from his 1998 album www.thug.com, he raps: "You don’t known nann na / That wear mo’ Polo s--- than me."

At the time, Polo Ralph Lauren was a major part of his image, especially in the South where he says his influence helped boost its popularity.

The Request That Changed Everything

As his fame grew, Trick Daddy wanted a closer connection with the brand. He did not ask for a deal. He just wanted access to more gear.

"I had one of my A&RS as well as one of my publicists reach out to Polo because I had been saying Polo on the record," he shared in an interview with The Art of Dialogue. "And I know Polo spiked in the South, because if I did a concert, everybody would be rocking Polo."

He noticed the brand stocked different items in different parts of the country, so he hoped to get a catalog and some exclusive pieces sent his way.

Polo’s Surprising Response

Instead, the reply caught him off guard.

"They told me, 'No , thank you. We’d appreciate it if you won’t even mention our name again in your songs,'" he laughed. "So I wrote another and said: 'I used to be a Polo kid and then I thought about all the other stupid s--- that I did.'"

Switching Styles

After that, his relationship with the brand changed. On his 2002 track "Let Me Ride," featuring Rick Ross, he reflects on moving on: "I used to sport it talk about it / That’s the reason why shorty went in the hood and bought it."

He later explained, "I started wearing Iceberg… It was over for me with Polo."

Still Feeling a Way About It

Even now, Trick Daddy says the moment stuck with him.

"I buy a few pieces here and there, because I know it was nothing personal. It was a bad decision that one of their reps made, and they disrespect the king of Polo. But it’s cool. I made them some muthaf-----' money, and they owe me an apology. And they need to send me free Polo, Ralph Lauren, Golf, Jean, and Sport for the rest of my life, 'cause I’m the reason why your s--- spike in South Florida and the rest of the South."

He made it clear he was not chasing a brand deal at all.