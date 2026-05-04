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Boosie Visit Sparks Trouble for Louisiana Principal

What started as an exciting day for students quickly turned into a complicated situation for one Louisiana school leader. Boosie Badazz unintentionally landed a Louisiana high school principal in hot…

Kayla Morgan
Boosie Badazz onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop at YouTube Theater on November 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

What started as an exciting day for students quickly turned into a complicated situation for one Louisiana school leader.

Boosie Badazz unintentionally landed a Louisiana high school principal in hot water after the rapper stopped by to visit his students.

As reported by local outlet WBRZ, James Rollins, principal of Lafayette's Northside High School Principal was placed on administrative leave after the Baton Rouge rapper appeared as a surprise guest on Wednesday (April 29).

Why the Visit Caused Trouble

Although Boosie was greeted with excitement by students and visited the school with State Rep. Tehmi Chassion, the appearance was reported to be a violation of the Lafayette Parish School System policy.

Boosie Speaks Out

On Friday (May 1), Boosie took to social media to speak on the incident and call for Principal Rollins to be reinstated.

"We would like to respectfully ask the Lafayette Parish School Board to reconsider the principal's position," the rapper wrote. "From what we experienced, he did an outstanding job with security and made sure everything was handled the right way. More importantly, he came across as someone who genuinely cares about his students and made sure they had the opportunity to benefit from what we brought."

A Message to Students

In footage shared by News 15, Boosie delivered a motivational speech to students, encouraging them to "do right by people."

"I feel bad about it, man, because it was a genuine situation," he told the outlet. "All I did is said a few words to uplift the kids about life, about purpose, about things like that. The kids enjoyed it, man."

Boosie also revealed that Principal Rollins asked him to speak to students because many of them "look up" to him. "I would tell the school board to give this man another chance, man," Boosie continued.

What Happens Next

St. Landry Parish has declared May 10 "Boosie Badazz Day" due to the rapper representing "resilience, creativity, and cultural identity" across Louisiana. On the day he’s formally recognized, Boosie will host the Dukes and Boots town event.

Boosie BadAzz
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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