Chris Brown Announces 12th Studio Album ‘Brown’ Arriving May 8

Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B superstar Chris Brown has officially announced that his 12th studio album, Brown, is scheduled for release on May 8 via Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records. The title is a backronym for "Break Rules Only When Necessary," a naming concept similar to his 2011 album F.A.M.E.

The album's artwork, unveiled April 29 via social media, depicts Brown lying on his side in a tan suit and matching fedora, a pose that drew widespread comparisons to the cover of Michael Jackson's Thriller and other classic R&B album imagery, including work by Teddy Pendergrass and Lionel Richie. Presales were announced alongside the artwork reveal.

Four singles preceded the album's release: "Holy Blindfold," "It Depends," "Obvious," and "Fallin'." "It Depends," featuring Bryson Tiller, earned a GRAMMY nomination, while "Obvious" served as the second single from the project.

Brown follows Brown's 2023 chart-topping album 11:11, which included the No. 1 hits "Sensational" and "Summer Too Hot." At the 67th GRAMMY Awards in 2025, 11:11 (Deluxe) was crowned Best R&B Album — Brown's second GRAMMY win following F.A.M.E..

Due to overwhelming fan interest, Usher and Brown have extended their 2026 co-headlining run, The R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown, adding more shows in key cities, including second nights and expanded capacity in major markets.

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-date outing kicks off June 26 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, making stops in major cities including Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, and Miami before wrapping up Dec. 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.