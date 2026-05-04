Pebbles Stepping Away from HOT 96.9 to Focus on Positively Pebbles Brand

After an extraordinary career as a beloved morning show voice on Beasley Media Group’s HOT 96.9 Morning Show in Boston, Pebbles has decided to step away from her day-to-day morning duties to focus on further developing the Positively Pebbles brand—an initiative that embodies her passion for uplifting, informing, and connecting with the community.

Among her many accomplishments, her Voices with Pebbles public affairs program earned national recognition as a winner in the “Public Affairs - Local” category at the prestigious Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards—honoring women in media who inspire others, break barriers, and create opportunities for future generations. In addition, Pebbles was named “Broadcaster of the Year” in 2023 by the Massachusetts Association of Broadcasters in recognition of her outstanding achievements and has been inducted into The Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

While she steps away from the daily morning show, Pebbles will continue to connect with audiences through Positively Pebbles, building on its mission to highlight important conversations, share inspiring stories, and make a lasting impact both on-air and across digital platforms.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the years I've been able to spend connecting with our listeners every morning,” said Pebbles. “ This next chapter allows me to put even more energy into Positively Pebbles - a platform all about connection, sharing real stories, making a meaningful difference, and shining a light on the good in the world. I’m incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received over the years and for the opportunity to use my voice to make a difference. I want to thank Mary Menna, the Beasley family, Scott Morello and my morning show teammates- Ramiro, Melissa and Leroy for an unforgettable journey!”

“Pebbles has been an integral part of HOT 96.9 and a powerful voice in the Boston community,” said Vice President and Market Manager Mary Menna. “Her passion, authenticity, and commitment to making a difference have resonated deeply with listeners, and we’re excited to see her continue to grow and inspire through her Positively Pebbles Podcast and Weekly Newsletter—have set her apart. We are grateful for her many contributions and wish her continued success and happiness in this next chapter.”

Added station program director, Scott Morello, “Few people lead with the kind of authenticity and heart that Pebbles does, and that is why she has built such a meaningful connection with our audience. While she will be greatly missed in mornings, her impact on HOT 96.9 and the community is undeniable. We look forward to seeing her expand the Positively Pebbles brand and continue inspiring audiences in new ways.”

“Pebbles is a true connector and storyteller whose impact extends far beyond the airwaves,” said Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase. “Her ability to engage audiences in meaningful ways is unmatched, and we look forward to supporting the continued evolution of the Positively Pebbles brand.”