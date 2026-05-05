Kehlani’s Self-Titled Album Debuts at No. 4 on Billboard 200 With 69,000 Units

Kehlani's self-titled fifth studio album, Kehlani, has debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, earning 69,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Luminate data for the tracking period ending April 30. That figure, which includes 24,000 in traditional album sales and 45,000 streaming equivalent album units, marks the biggest debut week for an R&B album by a female artist in 2026 and stands as her fourth career top 10 on the chart.

"We outsold my last two albums by miles, and that's so important to me," Kehlani reacted in an Instagram Story. "Points on the board is important to me! God is so GOOD! I love you guys!!! What a good year for RNB!"

Kehlani, released April 24, the artist's 31st birthday, spans 17 tracks and features a wide-ranging guest list that includes Usher, Brandy, Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, Leon Thomas, Clipse, and Cardi B, among others. The album also debuted at No. 2 on Top Album Sales and No. 5 on Top Streaming Albums.

The album's commercial momentum was anchored by "Folded," which spent five weeks at No. 1 on Hot R&B Songs and peaked at No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 — Kehlani's first career top 10 on that chart. "Folded" won Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song at the 68th GRAMMY Awards in February, her first two career GRAMMY wins. The track also spawned a Folded Homage Pack remix EP featuring Brandy, JoJo, Mario, Ne-Yo, Tank, and Toni Braxton.

Kehlani spoke candidly about the creative process behind the project in a recent interview with Complex, tracing the album's origins to an emotionally turbulent period.

"I went and locked myself in the room, and I started randomly processing a bunch of things from 2020," she revealed. "I started making all this weird music. All this dark, weird, and emotional shit with my engineer."

"When I went back to Los Angeles, I knew what time it was," she said. "Weeks later came [eventual top 10 hit and GRAMMY-winning track] 'Folded.' I knew, 'Oh, something's happening.'"

Kehlani marked the album's release with a pop-up event in New York City, where fans began lining up before sunrise. As Complex notes, she posted about the experience on Instagram, writing, "Everybody is outside; they've been here since 5:30 in the morning in the rain. I love you for that, New York. You're so real."

The artist has also publicly reflected on a formative early-career moment: Nick Cannon's decision to provide her with studio time and housing in Los Angeles, which directly led to her debut mixtape, Cloud 19, and her connection with manager David Ali.