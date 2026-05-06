Cardi B Asks Court to Enforce Deal After Tasha K Comments on Offset

If you make a deal in court, you are supposed to stick to it. That is the message Cardi B is sending right now.

The rapper is asking a bankruptcy court to step in after she says blogger Tasha K broke their agreement. According to a new filing as reported by Complex, Cardi claims Tasha continued making negative comments, even though she agreed not to.

What the Agreement Said

The issue goes back to a previous legal battle where Tasha K was ordered to pay Cardi nearly $4 million in 2022 after a defamation case. Later, during Tasha’s bankruptcy process, Cardi agreed to pause collecting that money. But there was a condition.

Tasha had to follow a non-disparagement clause. That means she could not say harmful things about Cardi or her family, directly or indirectly.

Cardi now says that promise has been broken.

The Livestream That Sparked It

In the new filing, Cardi points to a recent livestream where Tasha talked about Cardi’s estranged husband, Offset, and suggested he has gambling problems.

“Offset works at the casino, he is down there five times a week clocking in, some days he works first, second, and third shifts, and he uses everyone else’s money to gamble with,” Tasha reportedly said, per the document. “I was told he would probably still be in a certain relationship if he wasn’t gambling away all that money.”

Cardi argues that comments like these clearly cross the line set by their agreement.

Cardi’s Bigger Argument

Cardi’s legal team says the rule was simple. Follow the agreement so the original judgment can eventually be paid. They also say Tasha keeps finding ways around it, like using coded language or talking indirectly about Cardi and her family in videos that still get attention and make money.

On top of that, Cardi claims Tasha has not fully followed other court requirements. The filing says she was late on payments and missed a required report. Cardi also points out that Tasha recently told viewers she is not bound by a non-disclosure agreement at all.

Free Speech or Broken Promise?

Tasha has argued before that the clause limits her free speech rights. She also said removing posts after being warned shows she is trying to follow the rules.

Cardi disagrees. Her team says this is not about free speech. It is about enforcing a private agreement that Tasha chose to enter. They also argue that deleting content after it has already been seen and earned money does not fix the problem.

Questions About Legal Filings

The filing raises another serious issue. Cardi’s lawyers accuse Tasha’s legal team of using a made-up case and misrepresenting real ones in court documents.

“Using fake and hallucinated cases casts a shadow on invalidity on the judicial process and causes the public to question its commitment to truth and justice, which is particularly odious. Lawyers who fail to check the accuracy of the information in their briefs should be held accountable,” argued Cardi’s lawyers in the filing.

They continued, “Ms. Almánzar does not presume to know whether this citation was generated through AI assistance without adequate verification, copied from a secondary source, or introduced through some other mechanism.”

What Cardi Wants Next

Cardi B is asking the court to take stronger action. That includes ordering Tasha to delete any content that breaks the rules, setting up a hearing to award legal fees, and possibly adding financial penalties for future violations.

She is also pushing for sanctions against both Tasha and her legal team over the alleged fake citations.