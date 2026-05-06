Lizzo Refuses Settlement in Backup Dancer Lawsuit, Plans To Testify at Trial

Lizzo is refusing to settle the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three former backup dancers, who in 2023 alleged a hostile work environment and sexual harassment during her world tour, claims she vehemently denies.

In a CBS Mornings interview that aired Monday, Lizzo told anchor Gayle King she has no plans to settle the matter. "Most people would [settle]," Lizzo told King. "I think it is an easy out, but I'm fighting the case because I know that it's not true."

A judge dismissed fat-shaming allegations in December, at which point Lizzo addressed the ruling on Instagram. "There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight. Because it never happened," Lizzo said at the time. "They weren't fired for gaining weight. They were fired for taking a private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex-employees."

Some sexual harassment claims remain, including allegations that Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a burlesque club in Amsterdam. Lizzo is appealing that ruling and has said she will not settle.

Lizzo told King she'd take the stand if needed. "I would look fabulous while doing it," she said, adding that she took the accusations seriously, “because of what I mean to people."

"The truth will come out," the musician added. "And that's why I'm not afraid of it. The truth is less salacious than the headlines."

When asked how she stayed calm during this legal fight, Lizzo pointed to her beliefs about herself. "I know the music is good, and I know my heart is good," she told King. "If I know that, I have nothing to worry about."