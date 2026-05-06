This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 6

May 6 is a historic day in Hip-Hop and R&B for many reasons. This day has hosted numerous iconic moments that continue to impact the music industry. One important artist who has a birthday on this day is rapper Meek Mill, who was born in 1987. His five solo albums all entered the Billboard 200's top five. He's also the founder of Dream Chasers Records, which has signed several rising star rappers, including Lil Snupe, Calboy, and Vory.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These hits and albums were released on May 6:

1997: American Hip-Hop duo Steady Mobb'n released their debut album, Pre-Meditated Drama, with No Limit Records. It had decent commercial success, reaching No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American Hip-Hop duo Steady Mobb'n released their debut album, Pre-Meditated Drama, with No Limit Records. It had decent commercial success, reaching No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2003: 54th Platoon released the album All or Nothin' through FUBU Records. With features from N.O. Joe, Lil Jon, and Ty Fyffe, it peaked at No. 128 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 21 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

54th Platoon released the album All or Nothin' through FUBU Records. With features from N.O. Joe, Lil Jon, and Ty Fyffe, it peaked at No. 128 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 21 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2008: Krizz Kaliko dropped his debut album, Vitiligo. The album charted at No. 167 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart.

Krizz Kaliko dropped his debut album, Vitiligo. The album charted at No. 167 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart. 2014: Acclaimed independent rapper Tech N9ne released his 14th album, Strangeulation, through his Strange Music record label. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and topped several charts, including Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums, and the Independent Albums chart.

Acclaimed independent rapper Tech N9ne released his 14th album, Strangeulation, through his Strange Music record label. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and topped several charts, including Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums, and the Independent Albums chart. 2014: Atmosphere released their seventh album, Southsiders, through Rhymesayers Entertainment. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 8 and reached No. 3 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, respectively.

Atmosphere released their seventh album, Southsiders, through Rhymesayers Entertainment. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 8 and reached No. 3 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, respectively. 2016: American rapper Rittz released his third album, Top of the Line, via Tech N9ne's Strange Music label. It peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Rittz released his third album, Top of the Line, via Tech N9ne's Strange Music label. It peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2016: British rapper Skepta dropped his fourth album, Konnichiwa, which featured the singles “Man,” “Shutdown,” and “That's Not Me.” The project peaked at No. 2 on the UK Albums chart and topped the UK R&B Albums chart. It was ranked No. 1 on Apple's list of the best albums of 2016, and would go on to win the 2016 Mercury Prize, edging out Radiohead, David Bowie, and Kano.

British rapper Skepta dropped his fourth album, Konnichiwa, which featured the singles “Man,” “Shutdown,” and “That's Not Me.” The project peaked at No. 2 on the UK Albums chart and topped the UK R&B Albums chart. It was ranked No. 1 on Apple's list of the best albums of 2016, and would go on to win the 2016 Mercury Prize, edging out Radiohead, David Bowie, and Kano. 2022: Knucks launched the album Alpha Place through NoDaysOff. Featuring hits like “Nice & Good,” “Hide & Seek,” and “Alpha House,” it debuted at No. 3 on the UK Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

May 6 has seen several pivotal cultural moments occur in the hip-hop and R&B industry, including:

1970: Athena Cage was born in Russellville, Kentucky. She shot to fame after featuring on Keith Sweat's 1996 hit “Nobody,” which spent three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Athena Cage was born in Russellville, Kentucky. She shot to fame after featuring on Keith Sweat's 1996 hit “Nobody,” which spent three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. 1976: Memphis rapper and producer Tommy Wright III was born. One of the pioneers of the Memphis rap sound, he is known for hits such as “The 901” and “Drive By.”

Memphis rapper and producer Tommy Wright III was born. One of the pioneers of the Memphis rap sound, he is known for hits such as “The 901” and “Drive By.” 1982: Motown queen Diana Ross was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a solo artist. She is one of the few artists with two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one for her work with the iconic R&B girl group The Supremes and the other as a solo artist.

Motown queen Diana Ross was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a solo artist. She is one of the few artists with two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one for her work with the iconic R&B girl group The Supremes and the other as a solo artist. 1999: British rapper Loski was born in Kennington, London. He is a member of the UK drill group Harlem Spartans, best known for songs like “Kennington Where It Started” and “Call Me a Spartan.” He has also released several hits as a solo artist, including “Forrest Gump,” “Hazards,” and “Cool Kid.”

British rapper Loski was born in Kennington, London. He is a member of the UK drill group Harlem Spartans, best known for songs like “Kennington Where It Started” and “Call Me a Spartan.” He has also released several hits as a solo artist, including “Forrest Gump,” “Hazards,” and “Cool Kid.” 2022: American rapper Jack Harlow released his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and topped the charts in Canada, Denmark, New Zealand, and Lithuania.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These transformations in the hip-hop and R&B world happened on this day:

2013: GRAMMY-winning singer Lauryn Hill was sentenced to three years in jail and three more in home confinement for federal tax evasion. The former Fugees star had failed to pay $1 million in taxes.

GRAMMY-winning singer Lauryn Hill was sentenced to three years in jail and three more in home confinement for federal tax evasion. The former Fugees star had failed to pay $1 million in taxes. 2021: Pervis Staples, a founding member of the American R&B and gospel group Staple Singers, died at the age of 85. The legendary group was known for songs such as “Let's Do It Again,” “I'll Take You There,” and “Respect Yourself.”