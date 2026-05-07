Kodak Black Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charge in Florida
Florida rapper Kodak Black is back in legal trouble after being arrested on a drug trafficking charge this week. The artist was booked into the Orange County Corrections Department on…
Florida rapper Kodak Black is back in legal trouble after being arrested on a drug trafficking charge this week.
The artist was booked into the Orange County Corrections Department on Wednesday (May 6). According to arrest records, he is facing a first-degree felony charge for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine (MDMA). Complex has contacted his attorney, Bradford Cohen, along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for comment.
Attorney Pushes Back
Cohen told TMZ that the arrest is tied to a November 2025 investigation involving a vehicle search. According to him, Kodak was not inside the car when officers searched it. Police reportedly discovered a bag containing a bottle of prescription cough syrup that authorities claimed had the rapper’s fingerprint on it.
Cohen argued the case should not have moved forward, calling the trafficking charge a “weak legal basis,” and saying it “should have never been filed.”
Reports from TMZ and journalist Loren LoRosa say Kodak voluntarily turned himself in to authorities. Cohen has continued to insist that the rapper was never in possession of the bottle and was not present during the vehicle search.
Arrest Comes Weeks After Another Case
The arrest happened less than a month after Jammiah Broomfield, the mother of one of Kodak’s children, was arrested on several charges. Those charges included trafficking methamphetamine, resisting an officer without violence, and driving with a suspended license.
Police said the arrest followed a chase involving a black Tesla that had previously escaped detectives earlier in April. After being taken into custody, Broomfield reportedly told officers she was picking up methamphetamine for her boyfriend.
Authorities also noted that she was on probation until 2030 for an unrelated grand theft case. When news of her arrest spread online, Kodak responded on social media and called for her release.
Kodak’s Legal History
Kodak Black has dealt with several legal issues over the years. In December 2023, he was arrested for cocaine possession. He was also arrested twice in 2022 on separate trespassing and drug possession charges.
In 2021, then-President Donald Trump commuted Kodak’s 2020 federal firearms conviction shortly before leaving office.