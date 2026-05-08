Chris Brown Uses AI-Generated Video to Reveal Album Features, Sparks Criticism

Chris Brown's rollout for his upcoming 12th studio album, Brown, set for release today via RCA Records and Chris Brown Entertainment, has sparked online controversy — centered not just on the features list, but on the use of artificial intelligence to promote a project marketed as a return to classic soul.

Brown revealed the album's collaborators in an AI-generated black-and-white video posted to Instagram, set in a blues nightclub with a marquee reading "House of Brown, A Night of Soul R&B and Timeless Classics." The features include Leon Thomas, Tank, Vybz Kartel, Bryson Tiller, NBA YoungBoy, GloRilla, Fridayy, Sexyy Red, and Lucky Daye.

Fans pushed back on the lineup, questioning why features are necessary for an album marketed as a throwback and noting the absence of female R&B acts. Others accused Brown of using AI not just for the video but to produce the actual tracks.

Observers have noted the irony of promoting a "Night Of Soul" with AI-generated visuals, arguing the campaign feels at odds with the authenticity it's meant to evoke — and reflecting broader industry concerns about AI's encroachment on human creativity and employment.

On X, user @johnjokiernan wrote: "A night of soul, but there is no soul in the album as it uses AI lol." User @NaptownFresh added: "The fact that he's acting like he's taking it back to the old school tells me this album is gonna suck."