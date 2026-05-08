Kendrick Lamar Celebrates Major School Makeover in Compton
Kendrick Lamar showed up smiling as his former high school prepared for a major glow-up. On Thursday (May 7), the Compton rapper returned to Centennial High School in Compton, California,…
Kendrick Lamar showed up smiling as his former high school prepared for a major glow-up.
On Thursday (May 7), the Compton rapper returned to Centennial High School in Compton, California, for a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating a huge new campus project. Joining him were music legends Dr. Dre and Will.i.am, who are also supporting the school’s transformation.
Kendrick, also known as K-Dot, graduated from Centennial in 2005. Dr. Dre attended the school briefly as a freshman in 1979 before later transferring to Fremont High School in South Central Los Angeles.
A New Era for Centennial High School
The project marks the school’s first major building upgrade in 70 years. The new campus is expected to cost around $270 million and is set to open in 2029. Once completed, the modern facility will serve about 1,800 students and replace the current school building.
Dr. Dre spoke during the ceremony and reflected on what the moment meant to him.
"Sometimes you hear that term full-circle. Well, this is a full-circle moment for me because I did actually attend this high school," said Dr. Dre during his speech. "Well, sometimes I attended," he jokingly added.
Dr. Dre Talks About “Investing Forward”
The rapper and producer also explained why supporting the project matters so much to him.
"On this day, I'm making a commitment and that commitment is to let go of the notion of giving back. Instead, I'm embracing the power of investing forward," he continued. "Now you may not know this about me, but I only in invest in things that have a powerful impact."
He ended his speech by connecting the new campus to his roots in Compton.
"And today isn't just about a new building, it's about the promise I kept to the city that made me, point, blank, period. And this groundbreaking is where the vision we shared for years finally hits the pavement," he added.
Kendrick Lamar did not speak during the ceremony, but his wide smile said plenty as he watched his alma mater step into a new future.