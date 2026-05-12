Fat Joe Criticizes J. Cole’s Single-Game Basketball Stint in China

Rapper Fat Joe is weighing in on J. Cole's brief stint with the Chinese Basketball Association's Nanjing Monkey Kings — and he's not holding back.

In a clip from a recent podcast, Joe argued that Cole's scoreless outing cost him any chance at longevity in the league. "By the way, J. Cole quit after one game," Joe said, adding that he doesn't believe Cole is a "real hooper." "And the man thought he could go over there. He donuted the whole sh*t they said, 'Papi.' He donuted. No points, no nothing. No assists, no points."

Joe went on to compare Cole's stint among professional basketball players to rappers who "try to act." "You should be upset because this guy is very famous. He's one of the greatest rappers of all time. He think it's a game. So he went out there to play, like, Yo, I'm J. Cole. He donuted the sh*t. Everybody came at me."

Although Joe added that he has "love" for Cole, he sees the two-time GRAMMY winner as going to China to "do nothing." "Everybody who's the nicest from overseas is over there. You coming, J. Cole? … They ran him out of China."

Cole signed with the Nanjing Monkey Kings on April 1 and debuted on April 11 against the Guangzhou Loong Lions, going scoreless on five field-goal attempts with one assist and one rebound in eight minutes off the bench. The Monkey Kings lost 95-81. Fat Joe's claim that Cole had no assists is contradicted by the official box score.

Cole addressed the abbreviated run in a blog post. "Initially, I was scheduled to play in at least 3 games for the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the CBA," Cole wrote. "The work visa process took way longer than expected, so I was only able to play in one game before heading back."