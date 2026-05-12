FKA twigs to Play Josephine Baker in Powerful New Biopic

FKA twigs is preparing to bring one of history’s most unforgettable performers back into the spotlight.

The British singer and actress has landed her first lead Hollywood role, stepping into the shoes of legendary entertainer Josephine Baker in an upcoming biopic directed by French filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré, according to PEOPLE.

FKA twigs Takes on a Historic Role

Production on the feature-length film is set to begin this fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The project has also received support from Baker’s estate, along with two of her 12 adopted children, Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker and Brian Bouillon Baker.

“I cannot wait to embody Josephine Baker, bringing her fight, her love, her losses, her talent and her heroism to the big screen,” twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, said in a statement on Monday, May 11. “She lives on in our hearts as a visionary, ground-breaking woman whose story is as powerful as it is relevant today.”

The film will mark a major first for twigs, who is best known for her Grammy Award-winning music career but has steadily built an acting résumé with roles in Honey Boy, the 2024 remake of The Crow, and this year’s Mother Mary, now playing in theaters.

Honoring Josephine Baker’s Lasting Legacy

Baker was far more than a star. A singer, dancer, actress, and activist, she became one of the defining figures of the Jazz Age and broke barriers throughout her career.

Born Freda Josephine McDonald in St. Louis, Baker found international fame after moving to France. She made history as the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture with the 1927 French silent film Siren of the Tropics. She died in 1975 at age 68, but her influence continues to inspire generations.

Her story has recently found new audiences. In February 2025, her 1948 memoir Fearless and Free was translated from French to English for the first time.

A Director Ready to Dig Deeper

The film will be directed by Maïmouna Doucouré, who gained international attention with her debut feature Cuties, which earned her a directing award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

“Working on this film, I realise how modern, fearless and complex [Baker] was,” the filmmaker said in a statement on Monday. “Beyond the legend, I want to explore her contradictions, her wounds and her immense courage, as well as her relentless fight for dignity.”