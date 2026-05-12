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FKA twigs to Play Josephine Baker in Powerful New Biopic

FKA twigs is preparing to bring one of history’s most unforgettable performers back into the spotlight. The British singer and actress has landed her first lead Hollywood role, stepping into…

Kayla Morgan
FKA Twigs attends the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France.//Josephine Baker (1906 - 1975)
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/General Photographic Agency/Getty Images

FKA twigs is preparing to bring one of history’s most unforgettable performers back into the spotlight.

The British singer and actress has landed her first lead Hollywood role, stepping into the shoes of legendary entertainer Josephine Baker in an upcoming biopic directed by French filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré, according to PEOPLE.

FKA twigs Takes on a Historic Role

Production on the feature-length film is set to begin this fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The project has also received support from Baker’s estate, along with two of her 12 adopted children, Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker and Brian Bouillon Baker.

“I cannot wait to embody Josephine Baker, bringing her fight, her love, her losses, her talent and her heroism to the big screen,” twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, said in a statement on Monday, May 11. “She lives on in our hearts as a visionary, ground-breaking woman whose story is as powerful as it is relevant today.”

The film will mark a major first for twigs, who is best known for her Grammy Award-winning music career but has steadily built an acting résumé with roles in Honey Boy, the 2024 remake of The Crow, and this year’s Mother Mary, now playing in theaters.

Honoring Josephine Baker’s Lasting Legacy

Baker was far more than a star. A singer, dancer, actress, and activist, she became one of the defining figures of the Jazz Age and broke barriers throughout her career.

Born Freda Josephine McDonald in St. Louis, Baker found international fame after moving to France. She made history as the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture with the 1927 French silent film Siren of the Tropics. She died in 1975 at age 68, but her influence continues to inspire generations.

Her story has recently found new audiences. In February 2025, her 1948 memoir Fearless and Free was translated from French to English for the first time.

A Director Ready to Dig Deeper

The film will be directed by Maïmouna Doucouré, who gained international attention with her debut feature Cuties, which earned her a directing award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

“Working on this film, I realise how modern, fearless and complex [Baker] was,” the filmmaker said in a statement on Monday. “Beyond the legend, I want to explore her contradictions, her wounds and her immense courage, as well as her relentless fight for dignity.”

No title or release date has been announced yet, but with twigs stepping into such an iconic role, this is already shaping up to be a biopic worth watching.

FKA twigsJosephine BakerMovies
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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