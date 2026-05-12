Jamie Foxx Expecting Third Baby, First With Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx has plenty to celebrate. The Oscar-winning actor and comedian is preparing to welcome his third child, adding a new milestone to an already eventful chapter in his life.

The comedian and actor, 58, is expecting his third baby, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. TMZ was first to report the news. This news was also reported by PEOPLE.

The star is already dad to daughters Anelise, 17, and Corinne, 32, whom he welcomed in previous relationships. Foxx shares daughter Corinne with ex Connie Kline and daughter Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis.

A Relationship With Ups and Downs

PEOPLE confirmed Foxx and Huckstepp were a couple in August 2023 after they were spotted out dining with a group in Malibu, Calif.

According to multiple sources, they split a year and a half later in January 2025 amid a busy time for Foxx. That month, he released a movie with his pal Cameron Diaz, Back in Action, just weeks after his highly anticipated Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was … began streaming.

“Jamie is super busy, just the way he likes it,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He has so much going on, he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is."

Despite the breakup, Foxx maintained a positive attitude, according to the source: "He has been having a great time."

But the split did not seem to last long. Just a few months later, Foxx and Huckstepp were seen together again. In April 2025, they were photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu, the same restaurant where they had a group date back in summer 2023.

A Proud Girl Dad Expands His Family

Foxx has often spoken about how much fatherhood means to him.

During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy. We're so proud of them. They ended up being okay," he said.

When asked what his favorite part of being a dad was for Ellen Digital's series Dad Confessions, Foxx said he loves hearing his daughters call him "dad."

He continued, "Watching them light up when you come into a room. Helping them work out a problem that you've probably gone through."

His Daughters Have Been By His Side

Foxx’s daughters have also been some of his biggest supporters.

In April 2023, Corinne informed her followers and Foxx's fans in an Instagram post about a "medical complication" the Academy Award-winning actor experienced while filming Netflix's Back In Action in Atlanta. More than a year later, Foxx revealed he had suffered a "brain bleed that led to a stroke."

At the 2025 BET Awards, where Foxx received the Ultimate Icon Honor, he gave an emotional speech and paid tribute to his "beautiful" daughters, Corinne and Anelise, who were in the audience. He also thanked them for saving his life.