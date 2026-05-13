You Could Win a Walt Disney World® Vacation from HOT 96.9

HOT 96.9 wants to give your family the chance to experience the coolest summer ever at Walt Disney World Resort. Because Cool KIDS’ SUMMER is back and bringing even more summer magic, like the fully recharged Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin®, meeting Bluey for the first time ever, more ways to play with some of your favorite Characters and other fun ways to get your cool on!

Enter for your chance to win from HOT 96.9 today!

How To Win

Staring Monday morning with Ramiro, Pebbles and Leroy, listen to HOT 96.9 weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 12:05pm, 3:05pm, and 5:05pm starting Monday, May 11th for the codeword! You have 20 minutes to enter the codeword below and get in the running to win a Walt Disney World Vacation! The more codewords you enter, the more chances you get to win!

Each day we will select one entrant to receive a $50 Disney Gift Card, and they will qualify for the the grand prize - a Walt Disney World Vacation!



As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

Check out some of Ramiro's photos from his trip to Walt Disney World.