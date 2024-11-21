MIT Announces Expanded Undergraduate Tuition-Free Program

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has unveiled an expanded tuition-free program that will start in the Fall of 2025.

According to the university, students from families with income below $100,000 will be able to attend MIT and have “tuition, housing, dining, fees, and allowances for books and personal expenses” fully covered.

MIT added, “For families with income from $100,000 to $200,000, with typical assets, parents can expect to pay on a sliding scale from $0 up to a maximum of around $23,970, which is this year’s total cost for MIT housing, dining, fees, and allowances for books and personal expenses.”

With the expanded program, 80 percent of American households would be able to qualify. The current tuition-free program covers all expenses for students from families with income under $75,000. The sliding income scale maximum is $140,000.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth said in a statement, “MIT’s distinctive model of education — intense, demanding, and rooted in science and engineering — has profound practical value to our students and to society … The cost of college is a real concern for families across the board, and we’re determined to make this transformative educational experience available to the most talented students, whatever their financial circumstances.”

Complete information about this program is available at MIT.edu.

News of MIT’s expanded tuition-free program comes a month after the University of Massachusetts announced a new program offering free tuition to potential students who are in financial need.

As previously reported, this program will begin in the Fall of 2025 and will be open to undergraduate students from households earning $75,000 or less. The program will cover four years of tuition and mandatory fees at all UMass campuses. This program will be funded by federal, state, and university-funded financial aid.

UMass President Marty Meehan said in a statement, “These programs are highlighting how truly affordable a UMass degree is, and I applaud our UMass chancellors for their efforts to ensure students and families are aware of that fact.”

Meehan added, “Since 2015, the University of Massachusetts system has made record investments in university-funded aid, boosting it by 73 percent to $409 million annually. Our record institutional aid combined with the historic expansion of state financial aid through MASSGrant Plus by the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Legislature, have made it possible for all undergraduate campuses to cover the costs of tuition and mandatory fees for our highest-need students.”

Full details about the program can be found at Massachusetts.edu.

