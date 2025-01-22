Dedham Animal Control Finds Multiple Dogs Left in Freezing Cars During Cold Snap

Stock Image

Several dogs were put in danger this week when Dedham Animal Control found pets left alone in freezing cars. In one disturbing case, a dog was left shaking for two hours in 24-degree weather while its owner was drinking at a nearby bar.

“Heat, remote starts, climate controls, ‘it was just for a few minutes’ – are often just as inexcusable to us in winter as they are in summer,” said Animal Control officials in a post on social media.

The cases kept coming. Two dogs were stuck in an 18-degree car without heat while their owner went shopping. Another dog endured occasional engine starts that briefly heated the car before leaving it freezing again.

The law doesn’t allow keeping pets in cars during weather that endangers them. People who ignore these rules can get tickets and fines up to $150.

“We will respond, and we may cite under the law. Please leave pets at home when you go out, especially during this cold snap,” the officers stated.

People can legally break into cars to help pets in danger without getting in trouble, as long as they follow certain rules. This law protects those who step in when they see animals at risk.

The winter problem mirrors summer incidents in Dedham. Last July, officers fined someone for leaving their husky in a hot car outside Star Market.

Massachusetts law lays out exactly what to do when rescuing trapped pets. People must check if doors are locked, try to find the owner, and call police before breaking in.

If you see a pet trapped in a car during bad weather, call the police or animal control immediately. Quick action could prevent a pet from getting seriously hurt or dying.

The law protects people who help, making it safe for them to rescue suffering pets without fear of legal problems.

