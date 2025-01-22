Doechii: Trailblazing Rapper Shaping Hip Hop with Empowering Storytelling

In 2022, Top Dawg Entertainment made a splash by signing Doechii, becoming their first female rapper alongside big names Kendrick Lamar and SZA. The Tampa native brings something fresh to the label with her unique blend of musical styles. Before making it big, she released indie tracks like “Coven Music Session, Vol. 1.” Her 2020 song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” then blew up on TikTok, sending her popularity through the roof. Her talent really comes through in her latest EP. The hit track “Persuasive,” featuring SZA, shows what happens when two powerful women collaborate.

When performing, she becomes a powerhouse of energy and showmanship. Her background in musical theater shines through in her electric performances, with her Vevo special “Booty Drop” stealing the show.

She found her love for music in middle school. Getting picked on by bullies pushed her to create a strong new identity, which sparked her current stage presence.

She stands proud as an LGBTQ+ voice in hip-hop. Every song tells pieces of her story, from hard times to victories, in honest, raw verses. Her style mixes thrift store finds with designer pieces, just like her music combines raw beats with smooth production. She doesn’t hold back in her creative process. You can hear Nicki Minaj’s influence in her work. But there’s also that unmistakable Southern flavor in her sound, coming straight from her Florida roots.

“My experience growing up in Tampa was really colorful, and being from the South, there’s a lot of culture,” Dochii told NME.

Getting signed to Top Dawg Entertainment is huge, both for her career and the label’s growth. Given their success story, we can expect big things coming up.

Her concerts are packed with pure energy from start to finish. When she hits the stage, her mix of rap talent and theatrical flair creates something special.