January 22 in Urban Music History: Hits, Milestones, and Cultural Moments

Did you know that on Jan. 22, 1965, DJ Jazzy Jeff was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania? The rapper-turned-actor may best be known for his role in the popular ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. On this day in history, there have been many significant happenings related to the urban music industry, including incredible hits and milestones, cultural changes, notable recordings and performances, and industry changes and challenges. These events have helped shape urban music as we know it today.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Take yourself back in time with these Jan. 22 breakthrough hits and milestones that helped launch some popular urban music:

1977: Hitting No.1 in America with his song “I Wish” from the album Song in a Key of Life, Stevie Wonder took the country by surprise, having the first album in America to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Hitting No.1 in America with his song “I Wish” from the album Song in a Key of Life, Stevie Wonder took the country by surprise, having the first album in America to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. 1987: Steve “Silk” Hurley, a one-hit wonder, made it to No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart with his song “Jack Your Body,” a first for a house music album.

Steve “Silk” Hurley, a one-hit wonder, made it to No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart with his song “Jack Your Body,” a first for a house music album. 2021: BRS Kash releases his 12-song Kash Only album, featuring the popular song “Do It.”

Cultural Milestones

On Jan. 22, these cultural milestones helped the urban music industry make strides:

1960: Sam Cooke, a pioneer for urban music known as “The King of Soul”, signs with RCA, leaving behind the Keen label he’d been with since 1957.

Sam Cooke, a pioneer for urban music known as “The King of Soul”, signs with RCA, leaving behind the Keen label he’d been with since 1957. 1968: The British label Apple Records, under the Apple Corp. Ltd. company, is founded by the Beatles and opens its doors at 5 Wigmore St. in Marylebone, London.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are a few notable recordings and performances that happened on Jan. 22 you might find interesting:

2020: Willie Jones, an innovator, blending country music and hip-hop, put out his debut album, Right Now.

Willie Jones, an innovator, blending country music and hip-hop, put out his debut album, Right Now. 2021: Rapper and singer-songwriter Eric the Architect releases his album Future Proof, featuring hits like “I Can’t Lose” and “Selfish.”

Industry Changes and Challenges

Every industry faces challenges. Here are some urban music industry challenges that happened on Jan. 22:

1981: In Inglewood, California, a fire, which took 54 days to put out, destroys the recording studio Ike and Tina Turner built in 1970.

In Inglewood, California, a fire, which took 54 days to put out, destroys the recording studio Ike and Tina Turner built in 1970. 1987: MTV began broadcasting nationwide, making music videos available on television 24 hours a day across the country.

MTV began broadcasting nationwide, making music videos available on television 24 hours a day across the country. 2012: Seal announces he and his wife, Heidi Klum, will separate. The couple was married in 2005 and have four children together.

Over the years, Jan. 22 has seen many urban music legends born, chart-topping hits make it onto the Billboard, and significant changes and recordings happen. These moments on this day in urban music history have spread their roots, shaping American music culture into what it is today.