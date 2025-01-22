NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal’s $10M Music Deal Turned into Platinum Success

After being drafted by the Orlando Magic as the first overall pick in 1992, Shaquille O’Neal grabbed NBA Rookie of the Year. While he’s well known and celebrated for his unparalleled basketball skills, winning three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has also enjoyed a successful music career.

In 1993, Shaquille O’Neal landed a $10 million Jive Records deal. Collaborating with big names like Michael Jackson, Jay Z, and Snoop Dogg, his album, “Shaq Diesel,” ultimately went platinum. Songs like “(I Know I Got) Skillz” and “I’m Outstanding” were quickly playing everywhere.

After more than two decades, the basketball icon released new music in 2023. He released, “Gorilla Warfare“on August 18th. Songs include, “Bang your head” and “Heat.”These days, he spends time as “DJ Diesel”, adding one more skill to his arsenal. To see DJ Diesel in person, you can find his upcoming performances here.