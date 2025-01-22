Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: January 24 – January 26

Stock Image

Boston is buzzing this weekend with exciting indoor and outdoor activities. With temperatures forecasted between 29 and 34 F, it’s a perfect time to enjoy winter-themed fun, such as Newton’s WinterFEST, a magical story time under The Great Oak Tree, or the legacy of Anna Eva Fay at the Peabody Essex Museum. Whether you’re braving the crisp air or staying cozy indoors, there’s something for everyone in and around Boston this weekend.

Sunday Story Time at Hummingbird Books

What: Weekly Story time

Weekly Story time When: Sundays at 11 a.m.

Sundays at 11 a.m. Where: Hummingbird Books, 55 Boylston St., Suite 5510, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Hummingbird Books, 55 Boylston St., Suite 5510, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts Cost: Free

Gather with friends and family every Sunday at 11 a.m. for a magical story time under The Great Oak Tree at Hummingbird Books. Perfect for children and families, this enchanting weekly event brings stories to life in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere. No RSVP is needed, so stop by and let your imagination soar.

The Mysteries of Anna Eva Fay

What: The Mysteries of Anna Eva Fay

The Mysteries of Anna Eva Fay When: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 1 p.m. Where: Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem, Massachusetts

Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem, Massachusetts Cost: Included with General Admission ticket (Adult $25, Senior $23, Student $15, youth under 16 and Salem residents free)

Explore the life and legacy of Anna Eva Fay, a renowned spiritualist and magician of the late 19th century, in “The Mysteries of Anna Eva Fay,” presented by Jennifer and Gene Yee. Held at Morse Auditorium, this interactive experience delves into Fay’s history, featuring rare artifacts and a captivating spirit cabinet performance. The event also offers a meet and greet with the Yees, who continue Fay’s magical tradition. Note: The program contains sudden, loud noises.

WinterFEST 2025

What: WinterFEST 2025

WinterFEST 2025 When: Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Where: Newton Centre Green, 1221 Centre St., Newton, Massachusetts, and other Newton locations

Newton Centre Green, 1221 Centre St., Newton, Massachusetts, and other Newton locations Cost: Free

Celebrate winter with Newton’s Fourth Annual WinterFEST. Enjoy free, family-friendly events such as live music, ice sculpting, story time, guided walks, a soup social, and more across multiple Newton locations. Highlights include interactive art, a free “Happy Feet” movie screening, and craft and dance activities. Registration is suggested but not required.

Other Events

Enjoy diverse activities around Boston this weekend, from the Somerville Winter Farmers Market and Boston Segway Tours to an enchanting performance of “Peter Pan” at the Citizens Opera House. Whether you’re exploring local produce, gliding through the city, or escaping to Neverland, there’s something for everyone to experience.

Somerville Winter Farmers Market . Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. (repeats weekly) at The Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave. Somerville, Massachusetts.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. (repeats weekly) at The Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave. Somerville, Massachusetts. Boston Segway Tours . Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, beginning at 9 a.m. (repeats weekly) at Boston Segway Tours, 199 State St., Boston, Massachusetts.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, beginning at 9 a.m. (repeats weekly) at Boston Segway Tours, 199 State St., Boston, Massachusetts. “Peter Pan.” Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (additional shows available through Feb. 2, 2025) at Citizens Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston, Massachusetts.