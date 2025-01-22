Usher Plans to Release Career-Spanning Audio Special on Audible Feb. 6

Usher will share “The Last Showman” on Audible’s Words + Music series Feb. 6, 2025. The three-part audio special celebrates his 30 years in music.

“With the recent 20th anniversary of ‘Confessions,’ creating ‘The Last Showman’ has been an incredible opportunity to reflect on the most pivotal moments of my career with fresh eyes and deep appreciation,” the said in a statement.

The special features new versions of his hits “Confessions,” “Bad Girl,” and “Burn.” These new recordings add to his impressive total of 100 million albums sold worldwide.

In September 2024, Usher released an orchestral version of his “Confessions” album, celebrating its 20th anniversary. The original 2004 album reached Diamond status after selling 20 million copies worldwide.

Usher has been nominated for four NAACP Image Awards in 2025, including Outstanding Male Artist. He’ll next head to London on March 29 to kick off the European leg of his Past Present Future Tour.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.