Affordable Spring Break Trips to Escape the Massachusetts Cold

Getty Images / Deagreez

Spring break season is on the way, and plenty of people from across the country will be flying or driving to their perspective destinations to get their spring break trips going. Spring break is really the unofficial kickoff of the travel season, and as it turns out, there are a collection of affordable spring vacations spots across the U.S. so that you don’t have to break the bank when booking at trip. It’s a great feeling to be able to get a good deal on spring break trips, especially if it means getting to warmer weather.

Spring Break Trips to Escape Massachusetts

So, which U.S. travel destination is the most affordable spring break trip for 2025? According to the travel experts at U.S. News and World Report, it’s Panama City Beach, which U.S. News calls a “tried-and-true Florida spring break location that is sure to please the masses.” It’s definitely a popular travel spot and has been for generations. “You’ll no doubt have to contend with throngs of college students while on your trip, but hotel prices are reasonable if you book your accommodations in advance,” they add. Also, remember that, according to the publication, this town bans alcohol consumption on the beach during March.

The second most affordable spring break spot in the U.S. is Yosemite National Park, and No. 3 is the Outer Banks. No local spots made the cut for the best spring break trips, because it can obviously get pretty cold in the state during spring. So, don’t take it personally.

So, what’s the hottest spring break travel destination in America, in general? According to a study from AAA, it’s Florida, which again, isn’t surprising. When I was in college, almost everyone went to Florida for spring break, or Mexico, but mainly Florida. I wasn’t so lucky and stayed home over spring break, but it was fun to hear about everyone’s adventures the following week.

“AAA Travel booking data shows the Sunshine State tops the list of Spring Break destinations,” AAA notes, adding that, “Florida’s beaches, family-friendly attractions, and cruise ports make Florida a logical choice for in-state and out-of-state travelers seeking some fun in the sun. While Orlando is the top choice for Spring Break travelers, Fort Lauderdale and Miami are the two most popular domestic cruise ports.”

The AAA survey also found that the most popular times for people to travel are from March through August, and for many many travelers, their first vacation of the travel season will be for spring break. The timing for spring break often depends on school and college, since schools and colleges have different weeks off designated for spring break.

